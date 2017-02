April 12 Spot gold prices jumped in late morning U.S. trade, rising above 1 percent, after disappointing jobless claims data in the United States triggered hopes of another round of quantitative easing.

Bullion was also boosted by a stronger euro. Spot gold was up 0.91 percent at $1,672.59 per oz at 11.15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT). Prices rose as high as $1,675.31, which was up over 1 percent. (Reporting By Josephine Mason; Editing by Alden Bentley)