NEW YORK Aug 3 Gold prices extended gains on Friday, rising 1 percent after a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report showed an increase in the jobless rate, keeping alive the prospect of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,603.90 an ounce by 11:51 a.m. EDT (1551 GMT), having risen as high as $1,606.31. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Dale Hudson)