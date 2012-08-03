GLOBAL MARKETS-Data helps world stocks touch new high; dollar dips
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Adds close of European markets)
NEW YORK Aug 3 Gold prices extended gains on Friday, rising 1 percent after a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report showed an increase in the jobless rate, keeping alive the prospect of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,603.90 an ounce by 11:51 a.m. EDT (1551 GMT), having risen as high as $1,606.31. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* S&P - Clark County, NV various debt ratings raised one notch due to improved economic indicators and available reserves Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kuNKKV)