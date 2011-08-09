(Adds quotes, details)
SINGAPORE Aug 9 Bullion roared to all-time
highs for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as stock
markets plunged on growing fears of a recession in the United
States after last week's cut in the country's credit rating.
U.S. gold futures GCcv1 struck a record around $1,727 an
ounce, while cash gold hit an all-time high about $1,724
an ounce as investors fled stocks for bonds and bullion
following the historic U.S. downgrade.
"Markets are now worried about another global recession. Out
of Europe, French bond yields have widened an expectation of
sovereign debt downgrade because of the country's exposure to
peripheral European debt," said Natalie Robertson, a commodities
strategist at ANZ.
"I think everyone was also looking at the 7 percent drop in
the S&P 500. The market was very concerned over the global
economy."
Gold surged more than 3 percent on Monday, surpassing $1,700
an ounce for the first time after Standard & Poor's cut the
top-notch AAA credit rating of the United States, setting off an
investor stampede for safety.
Wall Street ended down more than 6 percent, with U.S. stocks
racking up their biggest losses in almost three years while
European stocks hit a two-year low as investors saw no solution
to the twin debt crises on both sides of the Atlantic.
The cost of insuring French debt against default rose on
Monday after a Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United State's
triple-A rating raised questions over how long other countries
could hold onto their top-notch ratings.
Adjusted for inflation, bullion is one of the few elements
of the commodity complex trading below its all-time highs,
estimated at $2,500 an ounce.
J P Morgan said on Monday it expected spot gold to
climb to $2,500 an ounce or higher by year-end, on very high
volatility, following the downgrade of U.S. debt. The U.S. bank
said its previous estimate of $1,800 was "too conservative".
The prospect of an even longer period of low U.S. interest
rates prompted Goldman Sachs to raise its three-month
forecast for the gold price by about $100.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust registered their
biggest one-day gain in more than a year, rising 1.8 percent on
Monday.
