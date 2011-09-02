LONDON, Sept 2 Gold rose more than two percent on Friday as caution prevailed ahead of the key U.S. non farm payrolls data which is likely to highlight the fragile pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

Spot gold hit a fresh 1-1/2-week high at $1,865 an ounce. At 1226 GMT, it traded at $1,861,90 an ounce, up 2.1 percent from $1,824.55 late in New York. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal)