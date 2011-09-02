LONDON, Sept 2 Gold extended gains on Friday, as investors sought refuge in safe haven assets after data showed U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August.

Spot gold rose to a session high of $1,873.10 an ounce, before easing back to $1,870.14 by 1235 GMT, from $1,824.55 late in New York on Thursday.

Nonfarm payrolls were unchanged, the U.S. Labor Department said, the weakest reading since September. Nonfarm employment for June and July was revised to show 58,000 fewer jobs.

(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by James Jukwey)