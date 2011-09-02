LONDON, Sept 2 Gold prices climbed further on Friday, extending gains from earlier in the session after disappointing U.S. employment data raised fears about the pace of growth in the world's largest economy.

Spot gold rose to a session high of $1,879.30 an ounce. At 1311 GMT it traded at $1,874.90, up almost 3 percent from $1,824.55 late in New York on Thursday.

Nonfarm payrolls were unchanged in August, the U.S. Labor Department said, the weakest reading since September. Nonfarm employment for June and July was revised to show 58,000 fewer jobs. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by James Jukwey)