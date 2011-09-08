LONDON, Sept 8 Gold rose by as much as 2 percent on Thursday, after the European Central Bank's widely-anticipated decision to leave euro zone rates on hold undermined the euro and boosted safe-haven German government debt.

Spot gold rose to a session high of $1,853.79 an ounce, before trading at $1,851.39 an ounce, up 1.9 percent on the day, and euro-priced gold touched an intraday peak of 1,320.83 euros an ounce . Both were around 3 percent below record peaks.7

The ECB is expected to signal at the post-decision news conference at 1230 GMT that it will change the course of monetary policy and leave interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent for an extended period, after the deterioration in the euro zone debt crisis forced it to halt a tightening cycle. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper and Jan Harvey; editing by Keiron Henderson)