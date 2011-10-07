PRECIOUS-Gold up on weaker dollar after U.S. jobs data
Feb 6 Gold prices crawled higher on Monday on a weaker dollar after mixed U.S. jobs data late last week lowered expectations for near-term interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had gained 0.2 percent to $1,222.30 per ounce by 0053 GMT. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,223.20 per ounce. * The dollar Index was down 0.2 percent at 99.723. * U.S. job growth surged more than expected in January as construction firms and retailers ramped up