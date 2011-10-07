LONDON Oct 7 Gold rallied after U.S. data showed the jobs market was more robust than initially thought in both September and August, allaying some concern about the health of the world's largest economy and boosting industrial metals such as platinum and palladium.

The U.S. Labor Department report showed 103,000 jobs were added to non-farm payrolls last month, above the 60,000 forecast, while the August data was revised to show a rise of 57,000 that month, from zero reported previously.

Spot gold was last up 0.1 percent on the day at $1,653.20 an ounce by 1235 GMT, almost unchanged on levels seen before the data, while platinum rose 1.0 percent on the day to $1,528.25 an ounce, from $1,516.75 before the figures, and palladium rose 0.6 percent on the day to $611.37.

Yields on two-year Treasury notes rose to their highest since August, while the dollar fell against a basket of currencies and slid against the euro . (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by Keiron Henderson)