LONDON Oct 13 Gold briefly fell by as much as 0.8 percent to hit session lows on Thursday after U.S. data showed the number of people claiming unemployment benefit for the first time was broadly as expected last week, which boosted the dollar.

Spot gold fell by 0.8 percent to hit a low of $1,662.59 an ounce before recovering to trade 0.6 percent lower on the day at $1,665.89 an ounce by 1238 GMT.

The dollar extended gains versus the euro , knocking dollar-priced commodities such as gold and crude oil LCOc1, after the U.S. Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits dipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 404,000, the Labor Department said, from an upwardly revised 405,000 the prior week. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by William Hardy)