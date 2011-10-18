LONDON Oct 18 Gold fell by as much as 1 percent
to hit session lows on Tuesday after data showed confidence
within the corporate sector in Germany fell to its lowest in
nearly two years this month, which boosted the dollar to the
detriment of the euro and the commodities complex.
Spot gold was last down 0.87 percent at $1,656.50 an
ounce by 0910 GMT, having fallen by as much as 1.0 percent to an
intraday low of $1,654.09.
The euro slipped to a session low against the dollar
after a weaker-than-expected reading of a German business survey
highlighted sluggishness in the euro zone's strongest economy.
