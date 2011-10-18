LONDON Oct 18 Gold fell by as much as 1 percent to hit session lows on Tuesday after data showed confidence within the corporate sector in Germany fell to its lowest in nearly two years this month, which boosted the dollar to the detriment of the euro and the commodities complex.

Spot gold was last down 0.87 percent at $1,656.50 an ounce by 0910 GMT, having fallen by as much as 1.0 percent to an intraday low of $1,654.09.

The euro slipped to a session low against the dollar after a weaker-than-expected reading of a German business survey highlighted sluggishness in the euro zone's strongest economy. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alison Birrane)