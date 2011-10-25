LONDON Oct 25 Gold rallied by as much as 1.7 percent on Tuesday to hit session highs after a surprisngly poor reading of U.S. consumer confidence in October punished the dollar.

Spot gold was last up by 1.5 percent at $1,677.69 an ounce by 1423 GMT, having traded as high as $1,679.79 after the Conference Board, an independent surveyor, reported U.S. consumer confidence fell to its lowest in 2-1/2 years this month. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Anthony Barker)