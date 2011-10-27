LONDON Oct 27 Gold edged lower on Thursday
after data showed the U.S. economy expanded at its fastest pace
in a year in the three months to September, matching
expectations.
This added to investor appetite for riskier assets that
surfaced earlier in the day following a deal by European leaders
to stop the spread of the euro zone debt crisis.
Spot gold was last down 0.1 percent at $1,716.79 an
ounce by 1238 GMT, having risen earlier by as much 0.6 percent
to a session high of $1,729.09.
The dollar extended losses against a basket of currencies
, while U.S. stock futures SPv1 were up 2.5 percent on
the day and Treasury futures TYv1 lost 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alison Birrane)