LONDON Oct 27 Gold edged lower on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy expanded at its fastest pace in a year in the three months to September, matching expectations.

This added to investor appetite for riskier assets that surfaced earlier in the day following a deal by European leaders to stop the spread of the euro zone debt crisis.

Spot gold was last down 0.1 percent at $1,716.79 an ounce by 1238 GMT, having risen earlier by as much 0.6 percent to a session high of $1,729.09.

The dollar extended losses against a basket of currencies , while U.S. stock futures SPv1 were up 2.5 percent on the day and Treasury futures TYv1 lost 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alison Birrane)