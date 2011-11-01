LONDON Nov 1 Gold extended losses on Tuesday,
in line with a lurch lower in the euro, which fell against the
dollar to a three-week low after Greece shocked markets with a
call for a referendum on its international bailout package,
while euro zone money market stress worsened for a third
straight day.
The spot gold price fell by as much as 1.6 percent to
a session low of $1,686.20 an ounce before trading at $1,691.00,
marking a 1.3 percent drop on the day by 1210 GMT. A stronger
dollar tends to undermine gold as it makes it more profitable
for non-U.S. investors to sell it.
The euro fell to an intraday low of $1.3648, while the
spread between three-month euro LIBOR rates and overnight
indexed swap rates -- a measure of funding stress -- staged its
largest one-day increase since mid-September, rising for a third
day to a six-week high of 79 basis points, while European
equities fell by more than 3.5 percent .
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper)