LONDON Nov 23 Gold extended losses on
Wednesday, falling by as much as 1.2 percent on the day as the
intensifying euro zone debt crisis pushed up the dollar at the
expense of the euro, stocks and bonds.
Spot gold was last down 1.0 percent on the day at
$1,682.29 an ounce by 1510 GMT, having touched a session low of
$1,680.54.
U.S. and European blue-chip equity indexes
fell between 0.6 and 1.4 percent, while the euro shed 1
percent against the dollar and safe-haven Bund futures
lost nearly 1 percent.
A dismal auction of German debt, a warning from ratings
agency Fitch of the threat to France's AAA-rated status from
another shock to its financial system and weak Chinese
manufacturing data sparked a rush for the relative safety of the
U.S. dollar by investors.
