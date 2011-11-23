LONDON Nov 23 Gold extended losses on Wednesday, falling by as much as 1.2 percent on the day as the intensifying euro zone debt crisis pushed up the dollar at the expense of the euro, stocks and bonds.

Spot gold was last down 1.0 percent on the day at $1,682.29 an ounce by 1510 GMT, having touched a session low of $1,680.54.

U.S. and European blue-chip equity indexes fell between 0.6 and 1.4 percent, while the euro shed 1 percent against the dollar and safe-haven Bund futures lost nearly 1 percent.

A dismal auction of German debt, a warning from ratings agency Fitch of the threat to France's AAA-rated status from another shock to its financial system and weak Chinese manufacturing data sparked a rush for the relative safety of the U.S. dollar by investors. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alison Birrane)