LONDON Dec 14 Gold fell as much as half a percent on the day on Wednesday to hit its lowest since late October after a fresh decline in the euro encouraged more non-U.S. investors to take profit on their bullion holdings.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,622.09 an ounce by 1219 GMT, having fallen to a session low of $1,621.64, while the euro fell below $1.30 for the first time since January this year.

Gold's correlation with the single European currency is at its most positive in over a year, meaning the two are more likely to move in tandem, especially given the preference among investors right now to hold dollars rather than other assets. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by Keiron Henderson)