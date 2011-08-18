LONDON Aug 18 Gold hit its second record high this month on Thursday, as worry about the effect on global growth of a debt-laden U.S. economy and the euro zone financial crisis battered stocks and higher-yielding currencies and lifted perceived safe havens.

Spot gold rose by as much as 1.6 percent to a record $1,816.41 an ounce, to later trade 1.4 percent up at $1,812.99 by 1202 GMT.

U.S. crude oil CLc1 lost more than $2 to break below $86 a barrel, U.S. stock futures SPv1 fell 2 percent and high-yielding currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell nearly 1 percent. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Anthony Barker)