LONDON Aug 9 Gold hit record highs in dollars, pounds, euros and yen on Tuesday, as investors ditched stocks and currencies for safe-haven assets on concern over the hit to the global economy from Europe's debt crisis and turbulence in U.S. markets after a downgrade of U.S. sovereign bonds.

Gold in dollars rose to a record $1,778.30 an ounce and was set for its biggest three-day rally since late 2008, when the global financial crisis was at its worst, while gold in euros rose to an all-time peak at 1,250.93 euros an ounce.

Gold in sterling touched a record 1,088.44 pounds an ounce, while in yen, gold rose to a record 136,982 yen.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by Keiron Henderson)