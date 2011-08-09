BRIEF-Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 9 Gold hit record highs in dollars, pounds, euros and yen on Tuesday, as investors ditched stocks and currencies for safe-haven assets on concern over the hit to the global economy from Europe's debt crisis and turbulence in U.S. markets after a downgrade of U.S. sovereign bonds.
Gold in dollars rose to a record $1,778.30 an ounce and was set for its biggest three-day rally since late 2008, when the global financial crisis was at its worst, while gold in euros rose to an all-time peak at 1,250.93 euros an ounce.
Gold in sterling touched a record 1,088.44 pounds an ounce, while in yen, gold rose to a record 136,982 yen.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Feb 8 The scads of analysts and fund managers at some money management firms may just be there as window dressing.