LONDON Nov 19 Investment bank Goldman Sachs
tipped a higher dollar as its top trade for 2016 on Thursday,
heading a list that also bet on rising U.S. inflation and
recommended buying long-dated Italian bonds over German bonds.
The long-term dollar bull reiterated its buy recommendation
versus the euro and Japanese yen saying improvements in the U.S.
labour market and resilience in domestic demand would drive up
interest rates faster than the market is currently discounting.
Related to this, Goldman also said it expected U.S.
inflation to accelerate through next year and recommended buying
10-year 'break-evens', a yield spread trade that is designed to
profit when inflation is rising.
It said increased bond buying from the European Central Bank
would be more of a boost for longer-term Italian bonds than
their German peers and see the gap in the 10-year yields narrow
by around 30 basis points to 75 basis points.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Jamie McGeever)