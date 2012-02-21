AMSTERDAM, Feb 21 European wheat futures were lower in thin trade on Tuesday, pressured by gains in the euro since last week and an easing in equity markets after a new bailout deal for Greece.

* But the overall trend remained bullish, with little selling strength and vigorous export demand expected to leave French stocks tight at the end of the season, traders said.

* Volumes were thin as operators awaited the first daytime trading session in Chicago after a three-day holiday weekend in the United States.

* The publication of U.S. crop area estimates later this week was also encouraging grain markets to consolidate.

* March milling wheat was down 2.75 euros or 1.27 percent at 214.25 euros a tonne by 1232 GMT and the more active May contract slipped 3.00 euros or 1.42 percent to 208.50 euros, pulling back from resistance at 212 euros.

* Paris wheat futures had mostly risen on Monday, with follow-through support from sharp gains for U.S. wheat on Friday.

* "We're correcting slightly after yesterday's rise which was overdone due to the strong close in Chicago," a French futures dealer said. "We're seeing a pause in the upward movement without breaking the trend."

* European share prices fell after rallying in the run-up to a second bailout for Greece. The euro edged down but retained some of its gains from the past week.

* On oilseed markets, European rapeseed futures inched down, with May off 0.50 euros or 0.11 percent at 457.00 euros a tonne. It earlier hit a new 8/1-2 month high for the contract at 458.50 euros, just shy of resistance at 460 euros.

* Rapeseed continued to be supported by rallying crude oil and soybeans, with the latter trading close to a four-month high.

GERMANY

* German wheat was pushed down by the fall in Paris, with demand from mills generally sluggish and milling wheat being sold for animal feed because of continuing high feed grain prices in parts of the country.

* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down two euros at 216 euros a tonne with buyers at around 213-214 euros.

* "Demand for wheat from mills remains restrained because of poor flour milling (profit) margins at current levels," one German trader said. "A lot of mills seem to have good supply cover into March and some well into April."

* German wheat prices have risen by about 15 euros a tonne since the beginning of this year, pushed up by rises in international markets. But flour prices are not rising to compensate because of a continued supermarket price war in Germany.

* The deep frosts this month have caused some canals and rivers to freeze up and inland logistics remains disrupted. The Danube and a series of other small rivers and canals were still blocked by ice on Tuesday, but the warmer weather could help to free inland waterways in coming days.

* Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen in past weeks.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 215 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 213 euros.

* "These are attractive to farmers in north German regions close to South Oldenburg and a lot of milling wheat is currently being sold for animal feed," another trader said.

* Falling exports of Black Sea feed grains, especially from Ukraine, is pushing more demand back to the EU, traders said.

* Prices as of 1236 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 208.50 -3.00 -1.42 195.25 6.79 London wheat 167.00 -1.40 -0.83 153.65 8.69 Paris maize 209.25 -1.25 -0.59 197.25 6.08 Paris rape 439.25 -0.75 -0.17 421.50 4.21 CBOT wheat 641.25 -6.50 -1.00 671.25 -4.47 CBOT corn 638.75 -6.50 -1.01 654.75 -2.44 CBOT soybeans 1274.75 1.00 +0.08 1207.75 5.55 Crude oil 104.59 1.35 +1.31 98.83 5.83 Euro/dlr 1.32 0.05 +4.09 1.30 2.06 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Micheal Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Alison Birrane)