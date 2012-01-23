PARIS, Jan 23 European milling wheat futures rose in light trade as the market took its cue from the U.S. market, which was boosted by a falling dollar and strong U.S. grain exports last week.

* The European market shrugged off a sharp rise in the euro to $1.30, potentially penalising for European grain exports, as operators looked to the bullish demand signs in the United States and with many sceptical about a sustained rally in the euro given unresolved debt problems in the euro zone.

* March milling wheat was up 1.39 percent at 201.25 euros a tonne by 1240 GMT as it remained shy of resistance around 203 euros corresponding to the peak of a rally at the turn of the year.

* "The U.S. export sales were very good, especially for soybeans," a French futures dealer said. "It's certainly not the euro that is helping us."

* U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans all added more than 1 percent on Monday, with corn climbing to their highest level in more than a week.

* Brisk export sales, including a three-month high for soybean volumes, a two-month high for wheat and a one-month peak for corn, suggested demand had been stoked by a sharp dip in prices after bearish supply estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Jan. 12.

* Chicago prices also drew strength from a softer dollar on Monday, which makes U.S. commodities cheaper on the world market, and from rising crude oil, which affects the profitability of biofuels made with grains and oilseeds.

* But the light volumes showed that the market lacked strong conviction, traders cautioned.

* "People aren't sure in which direction to go. As they wait for the next USDA update on South America, they'd rather not sell," one trader said.

* European rapeseed tracked soy and oil higher, though gains were more subdued. May rapeseed was up 0.23 percent at 435.50 euros a tonne.

GERMANY

* Germany's market was boosted by the rise in Paris with support continuing to come strong feed wheat demand.

* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 205 euros a tonne with buyers at around 204 euros.

* Strong demand from animal feed makers was keeping feed wheat prices above milling wheat in parts of the country.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat at 206 euros a tonne with buyers around 204 euros.

* "Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is being sold as feed," one trader said. "Feed wheat demand remains strong, with Russian and Ukrainian feed wheat prices high."

* "There are forecasts of very cold weather in some Russian export ports which could also slow down wheat shipments in coming days and add more support to west EU prices. But Russian icebreakers are pretty efficient and people are not expecting Russian exports to stop."

* Prices as of 1240 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

Paris wheat 201.25 2.75 +1.39 202.50 -0.62 London wheat 159.50 1.35 +0.85 153.65 3.81 Paris maize 202.25 2.25 +1.13 196.75 2.80 Paris rape 450.00 1.25 +0.28 438.25 2.68 CBOT wheat 617.75 7.25 +1.19 652.75 -5.36 CBOT corn 618.00 6.50 +1.06 646.60 -4.42 CBOT soy 1202.50 15.50 +1.31 1198.50 0.33 Crude oil 99.44 1.11 +1.13 98.83 0.62 Euro/dlr 1.30 0.03 +2.58 1.30 0.38 *Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by William Hardy)