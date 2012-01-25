HAMBURG, Jan 25 European milling wheat futures hit a new four-month high on Wednesday as rumours of possible export curbs by Russia and Argentina encouraged short-covering.

* The talk of export limits had fired up the U.S. grains market in the Tuesday session and it spilled over into European trading on Wednesday.

* European benchmark wheat, Paris' March contract, was up 1.00 euros or 0.4 percent at 206.75 euros a tonne by 1237 GMT. It had risen to 210.00 euros in an opening surge, a level last seen on Sept. 12.

* So far this week the Paris March contract has gained about 4 percent.

* Some traders said export restrictions by Russia and Argentina were unlikely and struggled to explain the extent of the EU rally.

* "The rumours (about Argentine and Russian export curbs) are out there," a French export trader said. "The market has been taken by surprised and is buying. On paper all this seems unfounded."

* The talk came as Argentina is facing losses to its corn and soybean crops after a drought while Russia has said previously it could apply curbs to keep domestic wheat prices low if wheat exports reached a certain volume.

* Both the Russian and Argentine governments said they had no plans to introduce grain export restrictions.

* Russian exports have in any case slowed in recent weeks as the country faces rising prices, dwindling supply close to ports and snags in rail transport.

* "It doesn't change much if there is an embargo or not," another export trader said, arguing the market was pricing in the fact Russia will have exported what it can feasibly by late March or early April and then fade from export markets.

* Some traders said the sharp EU wheat market rise reflected short-covering, with the export rumours providing a pretext.

* "There is no reason (for the rally), it's incomprehensible...except if there are funds that are short and have started to buy back positions massively," a futures dealer said.

* European wheat also drew some support from an easing in the euro as continuing concerns about Greece's debt outweighed a strong reading for German business sentiment.

GERMANY

* Germany's market firmed as Paris and U.S. futures rose, supported by the rumours of export restrictions with underlying support again coming from brisk feed wheat demand in north Germany.

* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up five euros at 212 euros a tonne with buyers at around 207-210 euros.

* "The rumours about grain export restrictions in Russia and Argentina are supportive," one German trader said. "This could mean more export demand switched back to the EU if the talk is confirmed and also more supplies of EU wheat taken by exporters as protective cover in the meantime."

* "Wheat selling prices have risen strongly on the news but buyers are often unwilling to follow sharp price rises which are only based on rumours."

* Strong demand from animal feed makers was once more keeping feed wheat prices around milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen for most of last week.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat at 211 euros a tonne with buyers around 209 euros.

* Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is being sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices are firm and some feed grain demand is being switched back to the EU.

RAPESEED

* In oilseeds, European rapeseed futures were more subdued in keeping with their lead markets, U.S. soybeans and crude oil.

* Paris May rapeseed edged up 0.25 euros or 0.06 percent to 437.75 euros a tonne.

* Paris front-month February rapeseed was higher, up 2.25 euros or 0.50 percent at 453.50 euros a tonne, supported by covering ahead of its expiry next week, traders said. * Prices at 1237 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 207.00 1.25 +0.61 252.20 -17.92 London wheat 163.50 0.00 +0.00 199.00 -17.84 Paris maize 204.00 1.25 +0.62 235.00 -13.19 Paris rapeseed 453.50 2.25 +0.50 497.25 -8.80 CBOT wheat 638.25 4.75 +0.75 794.25 -19.64 CBOT corn 635.00 4.75 +0.75 629.00 0.95 CBOT soybeans 1218.75 -1.25 -0.10 1393.75 -12.56 CBOT rice 14.59 -0.03 -0.21 14.00 4.22 Crude oil 97.98 -0.97 -0.98 91.38 7.22 Euro/dlr 1.29302 *Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne and London wheat in pounds per tonne (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent, editing by William Hardy)