MADRID, Jan 26 European benchmark wheat
prices added to prior gains on Thursday and fended off
export-punishing strength by the euro due to broad-based gains
on global commodities and financial markets.
* Additional support came from concerns cold weather in
eastern Europe was threatening crops, although traders were
split on assessing the level of snow cover.
* Expectations that Russia might curb exports also helped
drive prices higher.
* "On top of the general firmness, we now see the
traditional weather market elements," a trader on the Euronext
exchange in Paris said.
* Analyst ProAgro said on Thursday major exporter Ukraine's
grain harvest was likely to come in at about 40 million tonnes
in 2012, down from a record of 56.7 million tonnes in 2011 due
to a fall in acreage due to bad weather during while winter
crops were being sown.
* By 1254 GMT front month March milling wheat was
0.7 percent higher at typically the world's third largest
exporter, 209.50 euros a tonne on Euronext, just shy of a
4-month high of 210.00 euros reached on Tuesday.
* The cash market saw a fall, however, in the premium on
Euronext prices to offset the rise on futures market and gains
by the euro.
* The euro hit a five-week high against a broadly weak
dollar on Thursday, supported by the Fed decision and
speculation of progress in Greek debt negotiations.
SPAIN
* Physical wheat in major importer Spain drifted up in line
with recent movements on world futures markets, but bid/offer
spreads were still wide with few deals settled due to low demand
and consumers awaiting the arrival of cheap Ukrainian wheat.
* Dealers also reported farmers were retaining domestic old
crop wheat and demand was low due to a seasonal lull in the
breeding cycle in what is home to Europe's biggest pig feed
industry.
* "The (Ukrainian) wheat is coming, they still have time.
Some of it has been sold, some hasn't, but no one is buying
right now," a dealer said. "The market is dispirited. There is a
lot of uncertainty and every one wants prices to fall."
* Prompt feed wheat in top grains port Tarragona
was quoted at 214-218 euros a tonne, up about 1 euro
since Monday.
* Benchmark wheat prices have risen about 18 euros higher
than on Dec. 20, which explains lack of buying interest amongst
hard-pressed livestock farmers facing a new recession in Spain.
GERMANY
* Germany's market firmed as Paris rose again with export
hopes and continued feed wheat demand in north Germany
supporting.
* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery
in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 210 euros a
tonne with buyers at around 209 euros.
* "The markets seem to be supported by the perception of
more export demand being transferred to west Europe," one German
trader said.
* "Regardless of whether the rumours of Russian grain export
restrictions are true, Russia seems to have made very heavy
sales and will have to move wheat supplies from areas much more
distant from its ports, which will continue to raise Russian
prices on international markets."
* "Argentina has also suddenly dropped out of the export
market because of the uncertainty about its crop and government
export policy."
* "This means there is a growing lack of liquidity in global
grain export markets and the west EU could start winning
business again despite the stronger trend in the euro in past
days."
* Prices at 1300 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 203.75 1.00 +0.49 195.25 4.35
London wheat 165.50 1.25 +0.76 153.65 7.71
Paris maize 206.50 3.00 +1.47 197.25 4.69
Paris rape 443.00 3.00 +0.68 421.50 5.10
CBOT wheat 666.75 10.50 +1.60 671.25 -0.67
CBOT corn 648.25 8.00 +1.25 654.75 -0.99
CBOT soybeans 1233.00 10.25 +0.84 1207.75 2.09
Crude oil 100.92 1.52 +1.53 98.83 2.11
Euro/dlr 1.31 0.00 +0.26 1.30 1.45
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Martin Roberts, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and
