AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 Euronext milling wheat prices were slightly weaker for old crop and stable to firmer for new crop, supported by a fall in the euro and the arrival of a cold snap, traders said on Monday.

* The cold snap which originates from eastern Europe, is stretching into the west.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a site that gives a European temperature forecast:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

* Traders said there was not enough snow cover on fields in some regions, threatening the protection of the wheat plants. Plants are particularly vulnerable at this stage because mild weather up to now has triggered an excessive growth of the plants.

* French weather forecasters predict morning temperatures will range from -5 to -10 degrees from Thursday with peaks of up to -15 degrees in eastern France by Friday.

* "The growth stage of the plants is unprecedented and means an increased risk from frost," one trader said.

* "It (risk) will fully depend on the length of the cold snap," another trader added.

* March milling wheat was down 0.25 euro or 0.12 percent at 208.75 euros a tonne by 1221 GMT, as the contract eased from a four-month high of 210.25 euros on Thursday. New crop contracts are stable to slightly firmer.

* The next resistance level is estimated at 212.50 euros per tonne and the support at 203 euros per tonne.

* The euro fell from six-week highs against the dollar on Monday as a rally driven by short-covering ran out of steam, with investors waiting for a debt swap deal between Greece and its private creditors as well as a summit of EU leaders.

GERMANY

* Germany's market was little changed as Paris provided no new momentum with continued support coming from feed wheat demand in parts of the country.

* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale little changed on late Friday levels at 210 euros a tonne with buyers at around 208 euros.

* "The temperatures have fallen sharply but there seems to be quite a lot of snow cover which will probably have stopped major damage," one German trader said.

* Strong demand from animal feed makers was once more keeping feed wheat prices around milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen for the last three weeks.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat levels at 208 euros a tonne with buyers around 207 euros.

* Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is being sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices are firm and some feed grain demand is being switched back to the EU.

SPAIN

* Spanish physical wheat was unchanged as buyers sat on the sidelines and waited for global futures markets to define trends and hoped prices would cool with shipments of wheat under the EU's tariff-rate quota system.

* Dealers said volume was thin because many feed compounders had been caught out by the recent rally when they had expected prices to fall in January due to TRQ wheat and a seasonal fall in demand in line with a lull in the breeding cycle.

* "Feed makers feel they have jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire. They stepped in when wheat was at 195 euros and stepped out when it went up to 200 because they thought that was dear," said a report from the Mercolleida agricultural exchange.

* "With buyers short and sellers long, the stage is set for a conflict in the market."

* Prompt feed wheat was quoted in leading grains port Tarragona at 215-216 euros/tonne , compared to 214-218 euros last Thursday.

* Dealers added that a timid recovery in wholesale meat prices could ease long-standing problems with passing on high grains prices to feed makers and livestock farmers. * Prices as of 1240 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 204.00 0.00 +0.00 195.25 4.48 London wheat 164.25 -1.25 -0.76 153.65 6.90 Paris maize 205.25 0.25 +0.12 197.25 4.06 Paris rape 445.75 2.75 +0.62 421.50 5.75 CBOT wheat 656.00 -5.75 -0.87 671.25 -2.27 CBOT corn 640.50 -7.00 -1.08 654.75 -2.18 CBOT soybeans 1214.50 -14.00 -1.14 1207.75 0.56 Crude oil 98.91 -0.65 -0.65 98.83 0.08 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.04 +3.22 1.30 1.21 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent in Paris, Martin Roberts in Madrid and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy)