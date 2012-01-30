(Updates prices)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 Euronext milling wheat prices slipped on Monday, following a drop in U.S. futures in afternoon trade due to favourable weather in Latin America, after having been supported most of the day by a fall in the euro and the arrival of a cold snap, traders said.

* The cold snap, which originated from Eastern Europe and the Far East, is stretching into western Europe.

* Traders pointed to the fact that there was not enough snow cover on fields in some regions, threatening protection of wheat plants. Also plants were particularly vulnerable at this stage after mild weather has triggered growth earlier than usual.

* French weather forecasters predicted morning temperatures would range from -5 to -10 degrees Celsius from Thursday, falling as low as -15 degrees in eastern France by Friday.

* "The growth stage of the plants is unprecedented and means an increased risk from frost," one trader said.

* "It (the risk) will fully depend on the length of the cold snap," another trader added.

* March milling wheat was down 0.25 euro or 0.12 percent at 208.75 euros a tonne by 1630 GMT as the contract eased from a four-month high of 210.25 euros on Thursday. The following contract for May was down 1.00 euro or 0.5 percent at 203 euros a tonne.

* The next resistance level on March is estimated at 212.50 euros per tonne and the support at 203 euros per tonne.

* The euro fell from six-week highs against the dollar on Monday as a rally driven by short-covering ran out of steam, with investors waiting for a debt swap deal between Greece and its private creditors as well as a summit of EU leaders.

GERMANY

* Germany's market was little changed as Paris provided no new momentum, with continued support coming from feed wheat demand in parts of the country.

* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale little changed on late Friday levels at 210 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 208 euros.

* "The temperatures have fallen sharply, but there seems to be quite a lot of snow cover which will probably have stopped major damage," one German trader said.

* Strong demand from makers of animal feed was once more keeping feed wheat prices around milling wheat levels in parts of the country, a pattern seen for the past three weeks.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat levels at 208 euros a tonne, with buyers around 207 euros.

* Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is being sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices are firm and some feed grain demand is being switched back to the EU.

SPAIN

* Spanish physical wheat was unchanged as buyers sat on the sidelines and waited for global futures markets to define trends and hoped prices would cool with shipments of wheat under the EU's tariff-rate quota system.

* Dealers said volume was thin because many feed compounders had been caught out by the recent rally, when they had expected prices to fall in January due to TRQ wheat and a seasonal fall in demand in line with a lull in the breeding cycle.

* "Feed makers feel they have jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire. They stepped in when wheat was at 195 euros and stepped out when it went up to 200 because they thought that was dear," said a report from the Mercolleida agricultural exchange.

* "With buyers short and sellers long, the stage is set for a conflict in the market."

* Prompt feed wheat was quoted in leading grains port Tarragona at 215-216 euros/tonne , compared to 214-218 euros last Thursday.

* Dealers added that a timid recovery in wholesale meat prices could ease long-standing problems with passing on high grains prices to feed makers and livestock farmers. * Prices as of 1640 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 203.25 -0.75 -0.37 195.25 4.10 London wheat 165.25 -0.25 -0.15 153.65 7.55 Paris maize 205.50 0.50 +0.24 197.25 4.18 Paris rape 443.50 0.50 +0.11 421.50 5.22 CBOT wheat 657.00 -4.75 -0.72 671.25 -2.12 CBOT corn 639.00 -8.50 -1.31 654.75 -2.41 CBOT soybeans 1206.75 -21.75 -1.77 1207.75 -0.08 Crude oil 99.19 -0.37 -0.37 98.83 0.36 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.04 +3.16 1.30 1.15 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent in Paris, Martin Roberts in Madrid and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by Jane Baird)