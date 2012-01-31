(Adds fresh comments, details, updates prices)

MILAN Jan 31 Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> rose to a fresh 5-month high on Tuesday powered by concerns that a cold snap in Europe may hurt more advanced than normal winter crops and Russia may soon curb exports, traders said.

* Traders also cited technical buying after breaking several resistances.

* "The cold snap that is going to hit us is scaring many people," one Euronext trader said. "It can do some damage, taking into account that plants were a little in advance."

* Front-month March was 2.75 pct or 5.75 euros higher by 1708 GMT at 214.75 euros per tonne after hitting a high of 216.50 euros earlier, a price unseen since Aug. 29 last year.

* Two traders put the next resistance at 217 euros a tonne.

* On other markets, commodity prices rose and global equities edged higher on Tuesday, spurred by investors' hopes Greece is close to resolving its debt crisis, but U.S. stocks faltered on concerns about corporate earnings and weak economic data.

* French weather forecaster Meteo France predicts morning temperatures will range between -6 and -10 degrees Celsius in the large grain producing regions in central and northern France during the week between Thursday and Wednesday Feb 8. They are expected to fall as low as -20 in the southeastern part of the country, a smaller grain producer.

* Plants are particularly vulnerable at this stage after mild weather has triggered growth earlier than usual.

* Russia is considering a protective grain export duty to put a brake on record exports, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya Shestakov told Reuters on Tuesday. He brushed off assumptions that the duty could be introduced from April as "groundless".

* "Russia's export tax is clearly helping too," a grain exporter said.

* The head of Russia's Grains Union, however, said the government was discussing a levy from April onward, according to plans now under discussion by the Russian government.

* Cold temperatures were also hitting the Black Sea region. Ukraine suffering its coldest winter in six years. A cold snap in some areas of Russia's south, a major growing region for winter wheat, may have inflicted frost damage on some winter wheat in exposed areas with low snow cover, the state forecaster, the Hydrometeorological Centre, said on Tuesday.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a site that gives a European temperature forecast:

*www.wxmaps.org/pix/temp4.html

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GERMANY

* Germany's market was buoyed by the sharp rise in Paris with support coming from fears the cold snap will damage west European crops and reports Russia may restrict grain exports.

* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up five euros at 215 euros a tonne with buyers at around 213 euros.

* Trade was also reported at a peak of 215 euros in Hamburg with talk an exporter had been purchasing.

* "There is concern about the very cold weather but it is still unclear whether the snow cover will be enough to protect the grains in Germany," one German trader said. "We need a little more time before the picture is clear but I am personally not expecting damage."

* "The reports about the possibility of Russian grain export restrictions were also supportive."

* Frosts of minus 7 to 11 degrees centigrade settled on in grain belts in north and east Germany on Monday night. Even colder frosts are forecast for Tuesday night.

* Strong demand from animal feed makers was once more keeping feed wheat prices around milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen for the last three weeks.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat levels at 212 euros a tonne with buyers around 210 euros.

* Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is being sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices are firm and some feed grain demand is being switched back to the EU.

BENELUX

* Dutch and Belgian feed wheat prices were between four and nine euros higher compared to last week, traders said.

* Dutch feed wheat for deliveries in March was quoted at 208 euros a tonne, while new crop for September to December deliveries was quoted at 193 euros a tonne.

* In Belgium, February and March contracts were traded at 214 euros a tonne while new crop for August through December deliveries was traded at 195 euros a tonne.

* "It is a nervous market. People are concerned about cold weather and potential damage it could cause," one traders said.

ITALY

* Wheat and maize prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, rose tracing increases in import prices though demand remained moderate putting a cap on stronger gains, traders said.

* Standard quality bread wheat rose 3 euros on the week to 229-231 euros a tonne for prompt delivery including delivery charges, while higher grade bread wheat added 3 euros to 247-254 euros a tonne, data from a key weekly session of Milan's cereals bourse showed.

* "Paris is setting prices in Milan because there is not much national wheat is left on the market," one trader said. "Maize gains because farmers don't want to sell and sit on their stocks. Plus higher fuel prices add to grain prices."

* Maize jumped 5 euros on the week to 203-205 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, Milan bourse's data showed.

* A temperature drop in Italy has so far not damaged wheat plantings while much-awaited snow in northern and some central regions could ease earlier concerns about possible dryness in spring, grain traders and Italy's biggest farmers body Coldiretti said.

* Italy's statistics agency ISTAT has raised its estimate of the country's 2011 maize output to 9.79 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 9.58 million tonnes due to stronger yields per hectare, ISTAT data showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)