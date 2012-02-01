(Updates prices after U.S. opening)
European benchmark milling wheat futures touched a new
seven-month high on Wednesday on concerns that bitterly cold
weather in Europe may damage crops, but later pared gains.
* A fierce cold snap engulfed Russia, Ukraine and western
European grain producers including France, Germany and Poland
and there were fears deep frosts could damage harvests.
* "A sharp freeze across Europe and the Ukraine, further
talk of large damage to Ukraine winter wheat yields, lack of
snow coverage, the question mark over Russian exports and
logistics all continue to dominate market views across Europe
and the Black Sea," said Jaime-Nolan Miralles of INTL FC Stone.
* Europe's benchmark wheat, Paris' March contract,
touched 221.50 euros a tonne in morning trade, a price last seen
in June 2011.
* At 1656 GMT Paris March wheat was up 2.25 euros or 1.0
percent at 217.75 euros a tonne.
* Paris new crop November was up 2.0 euros or 1.1
percent at 198.50 euros a tonne.
* Paris Euronext wheat futures pared some of their early
gains as traders considered the rise may have been overdone and
awaited further details of real damage from the freeze-up in
west Europe.
* Dealers also noted that the Paris rise, help by
stop-orders in early trade, had been only moderately followed by
U.S. wheat futures in Chicago in early Wednesday trade.
* Traders stressed no actual damage to soft wheat crops had
been reported so far in France, Germany or Poland.
* "The market puts a risk premium on the advanced plant
development but there is no damage (in France) observed for soft
wheat at this stage," one Euronext trader said. "Maybe at minus
20 degrees celsius but we are talking of minus 10."
* Concern about crop damage is more serious for French durum
crops in the grains basket Beauce and the western coast, two of
the largest producing regions in France, which have little or no
snow cover, they said.
* "For durum it's a double risk. It is naturally less
resistant to cold weather and more developped, which makes it
even more fragile," a French crop watcher said.
* Ukraine's state weather forecaster said on Wednesday the
winter grains harvest could fall by 42 to 58 percent to 10
million to 14 million tonnes due to poor weather during sowing
and winter damage.
* European traders also noted that the wind was removing
some of the snow cover in Ukraine.
* Frosts have also dramatically slowed the pace of grain
exports from Black Sea ports, traders said on Monday.
* In the past week, world wheat markets have firmed on
expectations Russia may restrict exports. Russia's Deputy Prime
Minister Viktor Zubkov told Reuters on Tuesday the government
would determine on Thursday how much grain could be exported
this crop year before it considers imposing an export duty to
preserve domestic supplies.
* The impact on prices of Russia's grain export duties would
depend on the level of exports at which they would be triggered,
traders said, noting that the current trigger figure in the
market was at between 23 and 25 million tonnes.
GERMANY
* Germany's market firmed on the sharp rise in Paris with
support coming from fears the cold snap will damage west
European crops, but with traders generally skeptical about
whether Germany itself had suffered frost damage to wheat.
* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery
in Hamburg was offered for sale up 2.5 euros at 217.50 euros a
tonne with buyers at around 216.50 euros.
* "There seems to be more concern about frost damage in
France than in Germany," one German trader said. "Polish crops
also seem all right so far."
* "Although frost cover is not very good in Germany grain
strains now cultivated have been developed to withstand low
temperatures. I think a much longer period of frosts is needed
before major damage."
* Another German trader added: "I think it is too early to
press the panic button in Germany. I do not think significant
damage has been suffered yet."
* Frosts of minus 13 to minus 11 degrees were common in
grain belts in north and east Germany on Tuesday night. Even
colder frosts of minus 16 to minus 12 degrees are forecast for
Wednesday night.
* Strong demand from animal feed makers was once more
keeping German feed wheat prices around milling wheat in parts
of the country, a pattern seen for the last three weeks.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to
milling wheat levels at 216 euros a tonne with buyers around 212
euros.
* Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is being
sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and Ukrainian feed
grain prices are firm and some feed grain demand is being
switched back to the EU.
SPAIN
* Benchmark physical wheat in major importer Spain rose in
line with futures on volume reduced by lack of demand from
livestock farmers and uncertainty amongst buyers. Farmers
holding back material also added support.
* "Farmers could well sit on stocks until the harvest, but
the current rally might coax them in to selling a bit," a
Spanish trader said. "Otherwise, the general trend is upwards."
* Prompt feed wheat in Spain's top grains port Tarragona was
reported as changing hands at 219 euros a tonne, up 3 to 4 euros
from Monday.
* Spanish farmers said recent warm, dry weather was more of a
problem for crop development than the current cold snap, but any
forecasts before the make-or-break months of April and May would
be premature.
* Prices at 1657 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd
Pct
Paris wheat 217.75 2.25 +1.04 252.20
-13.66
London wheat 170.00 1.50 +0.89 199.00
-14.57
Paris maize 208.50 0.75 +0.36 235.00
-11.28
Paris rapeseed 447.75 3.75 +0.84 497.25
-9.95
CBOT wheat 672.75 6.75 +1.01 794.25
-15.30
CBOT corn 641.00 2.00 +0.31 629.00
1.91
CBOT soybeans 1212.50 13.50 +1.13 1393.75
-13.00
CBOT rice 13.68 -0.32 -2.38 14.00
-2.29
Crude oil 98.55 0.07 +0.07 91.38
7.85
Euro/dlr 1.323077
*Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel
except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris
wheat in euros a tonne and London wheat in pounds per tonne
(Editing by William Hardy)