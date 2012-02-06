LONDON Feb 6 European milling wheat
futures rose on Monday to their highest in nearly eight months
as buying linked to options reinforced support from a falling
euro and nervousness about the risk to crops from freezing
conditions across Europe.
* March milling wheat on the Paris-based futures
market was up 2.75 euros or 1.3 percent at 220.00 euros a tonne
by 1250 GMT after rising to 222.50 euros, a level last seen on
the contract on 15 June.
* New-crop November was up 1.25 euros or 0.6 percent
at 200.75 euros, after rising earlier to a highest level in
nearly five months at 202.25 euros.
* The expiry next week of options on March futures had
fuelled a burst of buying by option sellers who needed to cover
themselves, traders said, adding the strength of the rise caught
many operators by surprise.
* "There are lot of options on the basis of 220 euros and
we're a week away from their expiry," a grain trader said.
* The euro fell on Monday on concerns that Greece's
coalition government had yet to approve the terms of a new
bailout. A weaker euro makes grain from countries like France
and Germany cheaper in dollar-priced export markets.
* The market also remained underpinned by worries about the
impact of severe winter weather on crops, notably in Russia and
Ukraine.
* "People are concerned and the market is pricing
uncertainty about weather damage," the trader said. "All of
Europe is being affected by this freeze."
* Paris futures had rallied last week as freezing conditions
swept across Europe, before consolidating at the end of the week
as Russia said it would not curb grain exports in April.
* In France, freezing weather is now expected to continue in
most of the country for the whole of this week, although minimum
temperatures were forecast to be less severe than last week.
* The conditions are thought to have put some crops at risk,
especially in eastern France where temperatures have fallen
furthest, even if big losses were not expected at this stage.
* Feed wheat futures in London were higher with May
up 0.55 pounds at 168.00 pounds a tonne, buoyed mainly by gains
in Paris. Dealers also noted old crop supplies of UK wheat were
tightening up.
* German wheat was pushed up by the sharp rise in Paris with
additional support coming from ice disrupting shipping on some
inland waterways.
* Standard quality milling wheat for February delivery in
Hamburg was offered for sale up 4 euros at 222 euros a tonne
with buyers at around 220 euros.
* "The major strength is coming from Paris with technical
support coming from canals freezing up which is starting to
disrupt inland logistics," one German trader said. "The river
Elbe is frozen east of Hamburg which is stopping grain shipments
from east Germany reaching the port."
* The German inland navigation authority confirmed the Elbe
was frozen east of Hamburg but stressed that the ocean port was
still operating normally with ice-breakers in action to keep
navigation channels open.
* Shipping on the Rhine is also operating normally, the
agency said.
* Strong demand from makers of animal feed kept German feed
wheat prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a
pattern seen in past weeks, but feed wheat was starting to be
quoted below milling levels.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 215 euros a
tonne, with buyers around 213 euros.
* Traders said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices were
firm and some demand for feed grain was switching back to the
EU.
* Physical wheat in major grain importer Spain maintained a
firm tone as dealers eyed higher prices demanded by important
suppliers hit by severe cold in the Black Sea region.
* Prompt imported feed wheat in key grains port Tarragona
was quoted at 219-220 euros/tonne , narrowing
from 219-225 euros reported on Thursday after a sharp rally on
global futures markets.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Valerie Parent in Paris,
Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Martin Roberts in Madrid; editing
by Jason Neely)