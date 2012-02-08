(Updates prices, adds comment on afternoon trade)

HAMBURG, Feb 8 European milling wheat futures fell on Wednesday as the market cooled following a near eight-month high this week, with the mood cautious ahead of the closely watched U.S. government crop estimates on Thursday.

* Warmer weather in some countries following the recent cold snap also weakened some markets.

* Europe's benchmark contract, Paris March milling wheat , was down 4.75 euros or 2.1 percent at 216.75 euros a tonne by 1646 GMT.

* The contract had peaked at 223.50 euros in opening trade on Tuesday, a level last seen on the contract on June 15, before resistance around 222.50 euros encouraged the market to consolidate, traders said.

* As earlier in the week, trading in the benchmark Paris market continued to be marked by technical adjustments, with traders stressing Paris prices were dragged lower by selling of March futures after the front-month contract had seen its premium surge in the past few days.

* "Today the most striking feature is the narrowing of the spread between March and May," one futures dealer said, noting that the premium of the Paris March contract had fallen from over 8 euros during the previous session to about 5 euros in Wednesday afternoon trade.

* Paris new-crop November fell 2.0 euros or 1.0 percent to 197.50 euros as it failed to hold above the psychological 200-euro barrier.

 European prices rallied in past days on freezing weather in Europe, but front-month prices saw sharper gains even though weather risks concerned new-crop contracts, with some traders pointing to export factors as the reason.

* "The spot contract has in fact been supported by logistical problems in Europe," grains consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole said in a note, saying some German exporters faced with frozen waterways turned to supply from eastern France, which in turn led French grain cooperatives to cover themselves by buying front-month futures.

* The subdued tone in the Paris-based futures market also reflected caution ahead of Thursday's global grain supply and demand estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as a lack of fresh indications on the weather impact in eastern Europe.

* French farm agency FranceAgriMer slightly raised its forecast of the country's soft wheat ending stocks this season but left its export outlook unchanged. [ID: nL5E8D82YU]

* European rapeseed futures were also lower in quiet trade, with May down 1.50 euros or 0.3 percent at 447.50 euros a tonne.

GERMANY

* German wheat dropped in line with the fall in Paris while warmer weather reduced fear about crop damage from the recent bitterly cold spell.

* Background support was coming from ice disrupting shipping on some inland waterways, traders said.

* Standard quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down one euro on late Tuesday levels at 220 euros a tonne with buyers at around 218 euros.

* "Temperatures are still low in Germany but have risen to more normal winter levels," one trader said. "Market participants are still relaxed about the cold weather and are not expecting major crop damage as of now."

* Germany had temperatures of between minus 3 to minus 10 Celsius in grain regions on Tuesday night.

* This was significantly warmer than temperatures of between minus 12 to minus 15 Celsius in grain regions on Monday night with lows of minus 21 degrees in isolated east German areas.

* The deep frosts have caused some canals and rivers to freeze up, although the Rhine and ocean ports are functioning normally.

* Demand from makers of animal feed kept German feed wheat prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen in past weeks, but feed wheat was starting to be quoted below milling levels.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 217 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 215 euros.

* Traders said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices were firm and some demand for feed grain was switching back to the EU.

* "Current high prices are rather taking the steam out of demand from the feed sector," another German trader said.

SPAIN

* In import-dependent Spain, buyers have purchased around 200,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States in past weeks as traditional supplies from eastern Europe dry up, traders said.

* "It is mostly feed wheat," one European trader said. "Supplies from the Black Sea to Spain are being restricted by low sales and bad weather."

* "The alternatives are feed wheat in France, Germany and Britain but the U.S. currently works out cheaper also because of low ocean shipping costs."

* Spain made unusual imports of wheat from Brazil in January, also partly because of scarcer Black Sea grain supplies.

* Prompt imported feed wheat was last quoted in Spain's top grains port Tarragona at 226 euros a tonne, up 6 to 7 euros from Monday. * Prices at 1646 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move Paris wheat 216.75 -4.75 -2.14 London wheat 168.00 -1.50 -0.88 Paris maize 206.50 -1.50 -0.72 Paris rapeseed 447.50 -1.50 -0.33 CBOT wheat 659.25 -3.00 -0.45 CBOT corn 640.00 -2.25 -0.35 CBOT soybeans 1230.50 -1.50 -0.12 CBOT rice 14.16 0.05 +0.35 Crude oil 98.32 -0.09 -0.09 Euro/dlr 1.3232639 *Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne and London wheat in pounds per tonne (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Gus Trompiz, Valerie Parent and Martin Roberts; editing by Keiron Henderson and Alison Birrane)