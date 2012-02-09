MADRID, Feb 9 European benchmark wheat prices added to prior falls on Thursday as the market continued to retreat from a near eight-month high earlier this week in cautious trading ahead of closely watched U.S. government crop estimates due at 1330 GMT.

* Investors in agricultural commodities are waiting to see how the U.S. Department of Agriculture will gauge the extent of damage by a severe drought on corn and soybean crops in major exporters Argentina and Brazil.

* In Europe's top wheat exporter France, March milling wheat traded down 1.75 euros, or 0.81 percent, to 214.25 euros a tonne by 1209 GMT on Paris's Euronext exchange.

* The contract had fallen sharply on Wednesday to retreat from a peak of 223.50 euros in opening trade on Tuesday.

* "Profit-taking is prevailing in the run-up to the much-anticipated monthly USDA report," French grains consultancy Agritel said in a note.

* Severe freezing weather in Europe was set to continue for the rest of the week, with concern focused on the risk of major crop losses in Ukraine.

* European rapeseed futures inched down in quiet trade, with May down 0.25 euros or 0.06 percent at 447.75 euros.

SPAIN

* Physical wheat in major importer Spain was steady as dealers awaited direction from international futures markets and volume remained thin.

* Many big consumers in Spain have been caught out by rising prices for the year to date, when many had expected them to fall due to the arrival of hefty imports from Ukraine under a special EU quota system.

* In fact, cold weather has thwarted shipments from the Black Sea and Spanish dealers have looked further afield, to Brazil and the United States to help fill the country's structural grain shortfall.

* "This USDA report isn't going to change the world. What needs to be known is already known and in the price. Next month's stocks report may move things," a trader said in Spain.

* "But as they have got us used to surprises, we have to be cautious."

* Prompt feed wheat in principal grains port Tarragona was quoted at 225-227 euros/tonne, or flat over Wednesday.

GERMANY

* German wheat dropped in line with the fall in Paris and as concern abated about crop damage from cold weather, but in restrained business ahead of the USDA report.

* Background support was also coming from ice disrupting shipping on many German canals and rivers, traders said.

* Standard quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down two euros at 217 euros a tonne with buyers at around 215 euros.

* "There was the normal risk-off attitude which is normal on days the USDA report is published," a German trader said. "Temperatures have started rising again which is providing reassurance for those who were worried about damage to crops in the cold snap."

* Strong demand from makers of animal feed kept German feed wheat prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen in past weeks, but feed wheat was this week quoted below milling levels.

* Prices at 1221 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris May wheat 209.25 -1.75 -0.83 195.25 7.17 London wheat 168.65 0.00 +0.00 153.65 9.76 Paris maize 206.75 0.50 +0.24 197.25 4.82 Paris rape 429.25 -1.50 -0.35 421.50 1.84 CBOT wheat 667.75 -0.75 -0.11 671.25 -0.52 CBOT corn 643.50 -4.50 -0.69 654.75 -1.72 CBOT soybean 1241.75 1.75 +0.14 1207.75 2.82 Crude oil 99.34 0.63 +0.64 98.83 0.52 Euro/dlr 1.32 0.00 -0.08 1.30 2.25 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alison Birrane)