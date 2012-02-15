(Adds detail, Spanish market, updates prices)

HAMBURG, Feb 15 European benchmark milling wheat futures in Paris fell in hesitant trade again marked by technical adjustments linked to the expiry of options.

* Rising temperatures after the cold snap reduced fears of frost damage to crops and was a weakening factor in some countries.

* Europe's benchmark wheat, the Paris March contract, was down 1.50 euro or 0.5 percent at 209.50 euros a tonne by 1657 GMT after climbing 4.25 euros on Tuesday as the deadline for options on the front-month Paris contract triggered buying.

* Paris May wheat fell 0.75 euros or 0.3 percent to 205.00 euros, with a support zone seen at 200-201 euros.

* Options on the Paris March contract expire on Wednesday and dealers were managing a large volume of buy and sell options positioned around 210 euros, traders said.

* "There is inevitably going to be a struggle in the final half hour of trading with the expiry of options," a futures dealer said. "This is the only thing bringing life to the market today."

* The subdued tone on the Paris-based futures market also reflected a lack of clear overnight impetus from U.S. wheat, which fell on Tuesday before rising slightly on Wednesday.

* European wheat prices drew some background support from an export-boosting weaker euro, which slid to its lowest in more than a week against the dollar over a possible delay to the bailout for Greece.

* Grain traders said a breaking of approaching support levels for the euro could stir the market.

* However, a slowdown in French export activity, as French wheat has become more expensive on the world market, was also keeping the market in check. Dealers said a dwindling export surplus in France meant prices are likely to remain well supported as shippers would have to battle for remaining stocks.

* "The market is stuck in the middle with Chicago that is not really managing to rise and the fact our prices cannot fall much because we would be too competitive on exports," said Pierre du Peyroux, analyst with French consultancy Horizon Soft Commodities.

* Key French grain customer Algeria is holding a tender to buy barley for April shipment, traders said.

* Algeria is also holding a durum tender this week for the same shipment period, having bought at least 700,000 tonnes of soft wheat last week.

* Easing weather concerns in the European Union where temperatures have risen after severe frosts in the past two weeks have also taken steam of the Paris market, which hit an eight-month high last week.

* In France, the EU's top grain producer, the recent harsh weather was not thought to have caused much damage to soft wheat, although the smaller durum wheat crop may have suffered.

* "There is some speculation but the general feeling is that the losses are not very significant. We're not particularly worried," a French trader said.

* In oilseeds, European rapeseed futures edged higher, supported by a four-month high for U.S. soybeans, firm crude oil and the continued risk that winter crop losses in Ukraine will cut EU rapeseed supply next season.

* Paris May rapeseed was up 1.25 euros or 0.2 percent at 452.75 euros.

GERMANY

* German wheat was firmer, with support coming from a slightly stronger opening by U.S. wheat on Wednesday, an improved export outlook as rival France sells out, from ice disruption to inland shipping and continued firm demand for feed wheat.

* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 213 euros a tonne with buyers at around 211 euros and trade reported around 210 euros.

* "We are seeing an improved export outlook as Russia and Ukraine lose their grip on international markets and French supplies become tighter," one German trader said. "Saudi Arabia has a new tender on Wednesday for 300,000 tonnes which German wheat could have a chance in.

* Libya is also in the market for wheat and Germany is believed to have made sales to Iran despite the problems with sanctions, traders said.

* German temperatures are back to more normal winter levels this week following double-digit Celsius frosts at the start of February. Germany is forecast to have daytime temperatures mostly over freezing point up to Sunday and only single-digit Celsius frosts.

* The deep frosts have caused some canals and rivers to freeze stopping shipping on waterways including the Danube, although the Rhine is functioning normally.

* It is hoped warmer temperatures will start to thaw out rivers and canals in coming days, so easing transport problems, traders said.

* Strong demand from makers of animal feed again kept German feed wheat prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen in past weeks.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 212 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 209 euros.

* "Ukrainian feed wheat is hardly being offered and people are wondering if we will see Ukrainian export restrictions despite government statements that no export stop is planned," another trader said.

* "German domestic feed wheat supplies are currently more competitive than third country EU imports or internal EU supplies from Britain or Denmark."

SPAIN

* Spanish physical wheat eased as the decline in futures prices made essential imports cheaper, although dealers said volume was thin and many consumers were buying from hand to mouth in the hope prices would fall back to December levels.

* Francisco Alvarez, president of the Spanish grain merchants' group ACCOE recalled that a year ago Russia, the world's third-largest wheat exporter, had curtailed supplies after a bad harvest in 2010.

* "This year, in the European Union and eastern Europe, we have 35-40 million tonnes more on offer than last year, so prices at these (current) levels don't make sense," he said in an interview in Zaragoza.

* Concerns over possible crop damage by severe cold in much of Europe needed to either be dispelled or confirmed, however, before the market could bet on a change in trend, Alvarez said.

* Prompt feed wheat was quoted at 224 euros/tonne in Spain's leading grains port Tarragona, down 2 euros from Monday. * Prices at 1657 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 204.75 -1.00 -0.49 195.25

4.87 London wheat 165.25 0.00 +0.00 153.65

7.55 Paris maize 208.00 0.50 +0.24 197.25

5.45 Paris rape 434.25 1.25 +0.29 421.50

3.02 CBOT wheat 636.50 -2.50 -0.39 671.25 -5.18 CBOT corn 636.00 -2.00 -0.31 654.75 -2.86 CBOT soybeans 1267.50 5.00 +0.40 1207.75

4.95 Crude oil 101.71 0.97 +0.96 98.83 2.91 Euro/dlr 1.31311798 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent, Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker and Alison Birrane)