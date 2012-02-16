MADRID, Feb 16 European new crop wheat prices were higher on Thursday after an export deal showed competition from the Black Sea was fading and a weaker euro currency further enhanced sales prospects for the 17-country euro zone.

* Milder temperatures also helped prices by at least partly dispelling fears of crop damage during a recent cold snap.

* Traders said U.S. and French wheat were offered in bids for a tender closing on Thursday for Egypt, the world's biggest wheat buyer, while Russian bids were absent.

* European Union milling wheat is competitively priced in global export markets as rival Black Sea supplies are becoming tighter, Germany's largest grain trading house Toepfer International said on Thursday.

* Despite a drop by the euro, traders had expected French wheat would still be about $20 a tonne more expensive than U.S. soft red winter.

* On the Euronext exchange in Paris, milling wheat for November delivery was up 0.50 euro, or 0.26 percent, at 191.50 euros ($250.20) a tonne by 1242 GMT.

* Front-month March wheat meanwhile rose 1.0 euro to 210.00 euros/tonne, due largely to a 0.75-euro cut in the settlement price for options on the contract, which expired on Wednesday.

* Strategie Grains said damage to European winter wheat and barley crops due to a recent cold spell was so far limited but risks from frost and thaw cycles remained.

SPAIN

* Spanish physical wheat eased in step with recent falls on futures markets and as fears receded over damage to crops in European and Black Sea countries which traditionally fill the country's grain deficit.

* Traders said prices were still too high to lure buyers back to the market, however, and that volumes were thin.

* "It's been like this for two months now and very difficult to sell at these prices, but I just don't see any bearish news," a trader said.

* "Until March and April are over we won't know the true state of crops in the EU and the East, but the trouble is that March and April deliveries need to be bought now."

* Prompt feed wheat in import-dependent Spain's leading grains port, Tarragona, was quoted at 223 euros/tonne, down 1 euro on the day.

GERMANY

* German wheat was supported by the strength in Paris but with a weakening factor provided by forecasts of warmer temperatures.

* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 213 euros a tonne with buyers at around 211 to 211.50 euros. Trade was reported at 210 euros, the same level as on Wednesday.

* "There has been buying interest both for milling wheat and feed wheat," one German trader said. "The milder, more normal temperatures mean that people are not currently worrying about winter frost damage."

* "People are hoping for more German export sales in the near future," one trader said.

* The deep frosts have caused some canals and rivers to freeze up, including the Danube, but the warmer weather could help to free inland waterways in coming days.

* Strong demand from makers of animal feed kept German feed wheat prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen in past weeks.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 211 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 210 euros.

* Prices at 1252 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 205.00 -0.50 -0.24 195.25 4.99 London wheat 164.00 -1.00 -0.61 153.65 6.74 Paris maize 207.50 -0.50 -0.24 197.25 5.20 Paris rape 434.00 -1.25 -0.29 421.50 2.97 CBOT wheat 633.75 -0.25 -0.04 671.25 -5.59 CBOT corn 629.75 -1.25 -0.20 654.75 -3.82 CBOT soybeans 1262.50 -6.25 -0.49 1207.75 4.53 Crude oil 100.95 -0.85 -0.83 98.83 2.15 Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.01 -0.65 1.30 0.23 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Valerie Parent in Paris; Editing by Alison Birrane)