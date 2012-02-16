(Adds quotes, details exports; updates prices)

MADRID, Feb 16 European new crop wheat prices were higher on Thursday after export deals showed competition from Russia was fading and a weaker euro currency further enhanced sales prospects for the 17-country euro zone.

* Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, said on Thursday it had bought 180,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat in a tender.

* Traders had not expected Egypt to accept bids for French wheat because it would still be about $20 a tonne more expensive than U.S. soft red winter, despite a drop by the euro.

* However, the absence of Russian bids and the fact U.S. wheat was only slightly cheaper when including freight showed French wheat could clinch more export business.

* "The absence of Russian wheat being offered in the Egyptian tender is a sign that the Russian domination of export markets in past months has now finally ended," a German trader said.

* "Russian wheat supplies are simply increasingly sold out. (Russian) Exporters also fear there will be an export tax imposed in April."

* "This and the recent German sales to Iran show that the export picture is suddenly much better."

* On the Euronext exchange in Paris, milling wheat for November delivery was up 1.00 euro, or 0.52 percent, at 191.50 euros ($249.74) a tonne by 1654 GMT.

* Front-month March wheat rose 3.75 euro to 212.75 euros/tonne, due largely to a 0.75-euro cut in the settlement price for options on the contract, which expired on Wednesday.

* But analysts said the return of mild weather, which partly dispelled fears of crop damage from a recent cold snap, and signs of ample world supply were keeping prices in check.

* "Over the short term, while the current crop's development is not expected to suffer from any additional meteorological problems, ample supply should allow the market to cope with the sustained strength of demand without any upward price pressure," Natixis analysts said.

SPAIN

* Spanish physical wheat eased in step with recent falls on futures markets and as fears receded over damage to crops in European and Black Sea countries which traditionally fill the country's grain deficit.

* Traders said prices were still too high to lure buyers back to the market, however, and that volumes were thin.

* "It's been like this for two months now and very difficult to sell at these prices, but I just don't see any bearish news," a trader said.

* "Until March and April are over we won't know the true state of crops in the EU and the East, but the trouble is that March and April deliveries need to be bought now."

* Prompt feed wheat in import-dependent Spain's leading grains port, Tarragona, was quoted at 223 euros/tonne, down 1 euro on the day.

GERMANY

* German wheat was supported by the strength in Paris and the improved export outlook as competition from Russian and Ukrainian wheat fades.

* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 214 euros a tonne with buyers at around 213 euros. Trade was reported at 210 euros, the same level as on Wednesday.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 211 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 210 euros.

* Single-digit frosts with daytime temperatures above freezing point are forecast from Thursday to Monday in Germany. Temperatures rose this week following double-digit frosts at the beginning of February.

* "There has been buying interest both for milling wheat and feed wheat," one German trader said. "The milder, more normal temperatures mean that people are not currently worrying about winter frost damage."

* Deep frosts this month have caused some canals and rivers to freeze up including the Danube, but the warmer weather could help to free inland waterways in coming days.

* Strong demand from makers of animal feed kept German feed wheat prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen in past weeks.

* Prices at 1657 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 206.25 0.75 +0.36 195.25 5.63 London wheat 165.00 0.00 +0.00 153.65 7.39 Paris maize 208.00 0.00 +0.00 197.25 5.45 Paris rape 435.75 0.50 +0.11 421.50 3.38 CBOT wheat 637.25 3.25 +0.51 671.25 -5.07 CBOT corn 637.75 6.75 +1.07 654.75 -2.60 CBOT soybeans 1269.00 0.25 +0.02 1207.75 5.07 Crude oil 102.40 0.60 +0.59 98.83 3.61 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.00 +0.14 1.30 1.03 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7668 euros)