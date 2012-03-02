MILAN, March 2 European wheat futures eased in step with the U.S. prices in quiet trade as the market stayed rangebound while awaiting clearer indications on the next crop.

* Sustained export demand, including a rare sale of U.S. wheat to Iran, and concerns about winter damage to developing crops in Europe continued to underpin prices but they lacked momentum after U.S. futures hit highs this week.

* The most active May milling wheat contract in Paris inched down 0.75 euros or 0.36 percent to 209.00 euros a tonne by 1237 GMT.

* The contract was finding technical support in a chart gap between 206 and 206.75 euros created on Wednesday. It remained in a broader range between 200 and 216 euros that has held in the past month.

* "The market is struggling a bit to find direction. We really need some major fundamental news," a French futures dealer said, arguing that the crop situation in South America and Europe was priced in for now.

* U.S. wheat eased as operators continued to sell after highs earlier this week, although news of the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat to Iran helped limit losses.

* Traders said Iran's imports of wheat, as the country seeks to mitigate the effects of Western sanctions, were only moderately supportive for international prices as it was unclear how much it would actually buy and from where.

* "Iran is buying various origins," a French trader said. "We don't know if they are going to continue buying tomorrow or if they're going to stop. We don't have any visibility."

* In France, operators were cautious about reports of winter damage to wheat, following analyst estimates that around 1 million tonnes of production could be lost in eastern areas.

* "We're waiting for plants to resume their growth cycle to assess the situation," the dealer said. "We started with a higher wheat area this year so I don't think winter damage would devastate French production."

ITALY

* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were little changed after falling on Thursday and remained under pressure from cheaper imports, traders said.

* "On the one hand, we have economic crisis and people have big problems with liquidity, so they buy less. On the other hand, we have cheap grain coming from Germany and Hungary," one trader said.

* Italian bread wheat was traded at about 220-223 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, without delivery charges, while imported wheat was offered at 225 euros a tonne including delivery charges, traders said.

* The market was also keeping an eye on the situation in Ukraine where severe cold has hit transportation and grain exports fell by about 25 percent in February to 1.7 million tonnes.

*"If the weather improves in Ukraine and transport situation is resolved, wheat prices on European markets could fall (further)," the trader said. * Prices as of 1245 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 214.50 0.00 +0.00 202.50 5.93 London wheat 166.00 -0.65 -0.39 153.65 8.04 Paris maize 204.75 -0.75 -0.36 196.75 4.07 Paris rape 464.50 0.00 +0.00 438.25 5.99 CBOT wheat 656.25 -3.00 -0.46 652.75 0.54 CBOT corn 651.50 -2.25 -0.34 646.60 0.76 CBOT soy 1315.00 -1.75 -0.13 1198.50 9.72 Crude oil 107.81 -1.03 -0.95 98.83 9.09 Euro/dlr 1.32 -0.01 -0.69 1.30 2.04 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; Editing by Anthony Barker)