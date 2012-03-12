AMSTERDAM, March 12 European milling wheat futures were little changed in step with U.S. futures as the market saw a lull after climbing on Friday following a U.S. government crop report.

* Grains also lacked impetus from outside markets with share prices and the euro-dollar rate seeing limited movements as well.

* Wheat prices in Paris had risen sharply on Friday afternoon as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly world grain report included lower-than-expected estimates of U.S and world wheat stocks, as well as cuts to South American soy crops that were steeper than anticipated.

* Wheat was also drawing support from uncertainty about the extent of winter damage in Europe, although ample worldwide stocks were keeping a lid on prices.

* "We're in a consolidation range - we can't drop because there is a weather market but we can't take off because stocks are high," a French futures dealer said.

* May milling wheat was up 0.50 euros or 0.24 percent at 209.25 euros a tonne by 1216 GMT, after adding 5 euros on Friday. Next resistance was put at around 212 euros.

* Front-month March shed 5.75 euros or 2.61 percent to 214.25 euros as operators closed positions on the contract's last trading day.

* Analysts continued to point to significant winter losses to wheat in eastern France, with Agritel on Friday raising its estimate of the impact to 1.9 million tonnes.

* Traders said damage to wheat in the east was priced in but that it was still too early to make firm assessments.

GERMANY

* Selling prices for German wheat firmed in a delayed response to the late surge in Paris prices on Friday with strong German feed wheat prices once more providing background support.

* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 218 euros a tonne with buyers at 216 euros.

* Germany's 2012 wheat crop will rise 6.3 percent on the year to 24.2 million tonnes from 22.7 million tonnes in 2011, the German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Thursday in its first harvest forecast.

* New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at 202 euros at tonne with buyers around 200 euros.

* Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat prices around milling wheat in parts of the country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 216 euros a tonne with buyers at around 214 euros.

* "EU compound feed makers have a continuing supply requirement," a trader said. "But the Black Sea is now thawing out rapidly and the Azov Sea is likely to be open to navigation in early April, so this could open the door again for larger feed grain exports from the Black Sea in the very near future after the very major weather disruption this winter."

SPAIN

* Spanish physical wheat retreated in line with falls on futures markets which made imports to the grain-dependent country cheaper.

* Dealers noted the volatile euro-dollar exchange rate Spanish port prices had also made port prices volatile while inland prices were more stable.

* "Probably in the coming week April orders will begin to be traded, now the market has digested the (March 9) USDA report," a report from the Mercolleida agricultural exchange said.

* "The euro has much of the blame or merit (for volatility), which few analysts see at $1.35 and rather see a risk of falling to $1.28. That would be good for exporting pork, but bad for feeding pigs beforehand."

* Prompt feed wheat was quoted in main grains port Tarragona at 221 euros/tonne, down 2-3 euros from last Thursday.

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 209.00 0.25 +0.12 195.25 7.04 London wheat 167.00 0.45 +0.27 153.65 8.69 Paris maize 0.00 -209.75 -100.00 197.25 -100.00 Paris rape 446.25 0.50 +0.11 421.50 5.87 CBOT wheat 641.25 -1.75 -0.27 671.25 -4.47 CBOT corn 645.25 0.25 +0.04 654.75 -1.45 CBOT soybeans 1336.50 -1.25 -0.09 1207.75 10.66 Crude oil 105.97 -1.43 -1.33 98.83 7.22 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.04 +3.19 1.30 1.18 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by xx in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Martin Roberts in Madrid and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam)