AMSTERDAM, March 12 Milling wheat futures in Paris rose in afternoon trade on Monday as strong gains for U.S. corn stirred the European market out of an earlier lull.

* Chicago corn futures climbed 2 percent in U.S. trading on the back of a strong cash market and export expectations, pulling wheat higher in their wake.

* "It's clearly the U.S. market that is pulling us higher since the opening in Chicago," a French futures dealer said.

* May milling wheat was up 2.75 euros or 1.32 percent at 211.50 euros a tonne by 1635 GMT, after adding 5 euros on Friday. Next resistance was put at around 212 euros.

* Front-month March shed 2.50 euros or 1.14 percent to 217.50 euros as operators closed positions on the contract's last trading day.

* European wheat was also drawing support from uncertainty about weather risks to crops, with attention turning to the threat of drought after recent concern over frost damage.

* "Operators are starting to talk about drought, that seems to be doing the rounds now and people are pretty bullish on prices," the dealer said.

* Grains consultancy Agritel on Friday raised its estimate of the impact to 1.9 million tonnes.

* European rapeseed futures remained supported by U.S. soybeans, which stayed within sight of a 5-1/2-month high set on Friday.

* May rapeseed was up 1.00 euro or 0.21 percent at 469.25 euros a tonne, with key resistance seen at the current contract high of 478.25 euros.

GERMANY

* German wheat firmed in response to the strong rise in Paris and Chicago prices on Monday with firm German feed wheat prices once more providing background support.

* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up three euros at 219 euros a tonne with buyers at 217 euros and 219 euros also traded in peak dealing on Monday afternoon.

* Germany's 2012 wheat crop will rise 6.3 percent on the year to 24.2 million tonnes from 22.7 million tonnes in 2011, the German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Thursday in its first harvest forecast.

* New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at 202 euros at tonne with buyers around 200.50 euros.

* Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat prices around milling wheat in parts of the country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 217 euros a tonne with buyers at around 215 euros.

* "EU compound feed makers have a continuing supply requirement," a trader said. "But the Black Sea is now thawing out rapidly and the Azov Sea is likely to be open to navigation in early April, so this could open the door again for larger feed grain exports from the Black Sea in the very near future after the very major weather disruption this winter."

SPAIN

* Spanish physical wheat retreated in line with falls on futures markets which made imports to the grain-dependent country cheaper.

* Dealers noted the volatile euro-dollar exchange rate Spanish port prices had also made port prices volatile while inland prices were more stable.

* "Probably in the coming week April orders will begin to be traded, now the market has digested the (March 9) USDA report," a report from the Mercolleida agricultural exchange said.

* "The euro has much of the blame or merit (for volatility), which few analysts see at $1.35 and rather see a risk of falling to $1.28. That would be good for exporting pork, but bad for feeding pigs beforehand."

* Prompt feed wheat was quoted in main grains port Tarragona at 221 euros/tonne, down 2-3 euros from last Thursday.

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 211.50 2.75 +1.32 195.25 8.32 London wheat 169.00 2.45 +1.47 153.65 9.99 Paris maize 211.75 2.00 +0.95 197.25 7.35 Paris rape 447.50 1.75 +0.39 421.50 6.17 CBOT wheat 651.50 8.50 +1.32 671.25 -2.94 CBOT corn 658.00 13.00 +2.02 654.75 0.50 CBOT soybeans 1336.50 -1.25 -0.09 1207.75 10.66 Crude oil 106.40 -1.00 -0.93 98.83 7.66 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.04 +3.50 1.30 1.49 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Martin Roberts in Madrid and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam)