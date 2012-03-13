MILAN, March 13 European wheat prices rose on Tuesday,
boosted by gains in U.S. futures and strong demand on French cash markets,
traders said.
* Front-month May milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext milling
wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 2.75 euros or 1.3 percent higher at 214.25 euros a
tonne by 1226 GMT.
* The next resistance was pegged at 216.25/216.50 euros.
* New crop prices were also higher, pulled up by concerns about winter
damage.
* U.S. futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were all higher, pursuing their
rally the previous day on expectations of Chinese purchases of corn, while soy
was firm at multi-month highs on lower supply from South America.
* "Chicago seems to be still buoyed by rumours of China buying," a European
trader said, adding these rumours were regular.
* Chinese feed mills are keen on importing U.S. corn as domestic prices of
the grain are at a steep premium to imports, although cash traders could not
confirm that any new deals have been signed.
* Prices were also supported by the French wheat cash market, brokers said.
* "The cash market is tight on the near-term. But it's hard to say whether
it's new business or covering of a hefty lineup," one said.
* European rapeseed were still pulled higher by the surge in U.S. soybean
and crude oil prices.
GERMANY
* German wheat was strengthened by the rise in Paris with firm German feed
wheat prices once more providing background support.
* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered
for sale up one euro at 220 euros a tonne with buyers at 218 euros.
* "The background markets remain firmed by the fears that France's wheat
crop has suffered a damage and by talk of U.S. corn sales to China," one dealer
said. "But there is something of a gap between buyers and sellers as people are
waiting for more details about French crop losses."
* Expectations of a good German grains crop this summer were helping to keep
German new crop prices well below old crop.
* New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale at 203 euros at tonne with buyers around 201 euros.
* Germany's 2012 wheat crop will rise 6.3 percent on the year to 24.2
million tonnes from 22.7 million tonnes in 2011, the German Farm Cooperatives
Association said on Thursday in its first harvest forecast.
* Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat prices around
milling wheat in parts of the country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the
Netherlands was offered for sale at 219 euros a tonne with buyers at around 217
euros.
* "If transport costs allow, producers are selling milling wheat into the
feed market," a trader said. "This is giving background support to milling wheat
prices."
* The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from the Black Sea
region have transferred buying interest back to EU feed wheat, with Spanish
purchasers recently buying German feed wheat.
ITALY
* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain importer in Europe, rose on the week
driven by gains in Paris and Chicago, while prices are likely to fall in the
longer term with milling demand remaining modest and crops maturing and giving a
better idea of new output, traders said.
* "Milling demand is rather weak. A lot of operators find it more and more
difficult to get bank financing. So they reduce purchases of grain and, while
general consumption of bread and pasta remains stable, they probably go using
inventories," one Italian grain analyst said.
* Bread quality wheat was traded at 230-235 euros a tonne for prompt
delivery, including delivery charges, above 227-229 euros a tonne at Milan's
grain bourse a week ago, traders said.
* Prices as of 1225 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 213.00 1.50 +0.71 202.50 5.19
London wheat 169.50 0.75 +0.44 153.65 10.32
Paris maize 211.50 2.50 +1.20 196.75 7.50
Paris rape 471.50 2.50 +0.53 438.25 7.59
CBOT wheat 659.25 6.50 +1.00 652.75 1.00
CBOT corn 674.00 2.50 +0.37 646.60 4.24
CBOT soy 1342.00 11.50 +0.86 1198.50 11.97
Crude oil 106.85 0.51 +0.48 98.83 8.11
Euro/dlr 1.31 -0.01 -0.46 1.30 1.06
* Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and
CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie
Parent in Paris)