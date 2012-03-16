(Adds gains pared in late trade)
HAMBURG, March 16 European benchmark wheat
futures touched their highest levels in over a month on Friday
on a strong performance by U.S. wheat in Chicago on Thursday and
Friday, with export demand continuing to fuel prices across EU
grain and oilseed markets.
* But the key Paris market pared gains in the last hour of
the session.
* Europe's benchmark wheat, Paris' May milling contract
, was unchanged at 214.25 euros a tonne at 1730 GMT.
* It had touched 216.25 euros a tonne on Friday, the highest
level in more than a month and just ahead of resistance at
216.50 euros.
* Paris new-crop November touched 205.00 euros, a
nine-month high for the contract, but then was flat in late
trade at 203 euros.
* "The market is bullish in general, with Chicago's
performance yesterday it's difficult for us to fall," a futures
dealer said.
* U.S. wheat rose 2.8 percent on Thursday while U.S.
soybeans hit a six-month high, lifted by a weaker dollar and
brisk U.S. soy exports. Chicago May wheat futures were
again up on Friday, rising 0.3 percent in early trade.
* Paris prices also remained supported by export demand for
French wheat, with sales to buyers such as Morocco offsetting a
drying up of exports to Egypt.
* Other Paris crop futures also extended gains in the
general bullish mood, with August maize hitting a
contract high at 218.00 euros and May rapeseed setting a
new contract high at 483.25 euros, exceeding Thursday's top of
482.25 euros.
GERMANY
* German wheat was firm, in line with the rise in Paris,
with firm German feed wheat prices and wheat export demand also
providing background support.
* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in
Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro at 221 euros a tonne with
buyers at around 219 euros.
* Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat
prices around or even above milling wheat in parts of the
country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 225 euros a
tonne with buyers at around 223 euros and Friday trade reported
at 224.50 a tonne.
* "There is support from export demand with the recent sales
of German wheat to Iran set to be loaded," one trader said. "The
export outlook remains positive with Iran still seen with an
import need."
* The firm demand for wheat from compound feed makers
supported the milling market, with farmers selling bread-grade
wheat for animal feed.
* "We are seeing repeated demand from feed makers for wheat,"
another trader said. "They seem to have been wrong-footed by the
low supplies coming out of the Black Sea region and the strong
international prices for corn."
* The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from
the Black Sea region have transferred buying interest back to EU
feed wheat, with Spanish purchasers recently buying German feed
wheat.
* "The feed industry just keeps coming back into the market
every day for wheat," the second trader said. "The feed makers
are only seeking supplies for quick delivery, they are not
interested in buying for deferred delivery dates. Some feed
makers are hoping the warmer weather will open up more export
from the Black Sea."
* Expectations of a good German grains crop this summer were
helping to keep German new crop prices well below old crop.
* New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale at 207 euros a tonne with buyers around 206
euros.
* Germany's 2012 wheat crop will rise 6.3 percent on the year
to 24.2 million tonnes from 22.7 million tonnes in 2011, the
German Farm Cooperatives Association said in its first harvest
forecast.
BRITAIN
* Feed wheat futures in London were little changed with the
impact of gains in Paris offset by the strength of sterling
against the euro.
* May feed wheat in London was up a marginal 0.50
pounds or 0.2 percent at 172.50 pounds a tonne. The contract is
on track for a weekly gain of about 3.3 percent.
* "Wheat continues to be a follower of corn markets,
although current weather conditions and tight French/UK supplies
have supported markets," British merchant Gleadell said in a
report on Friday, noting abnormally dry conditions in many parts
of Europe.
* Prices at 1738 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011
Ytd Pct
* Prices at 1738 GMT
London wheat 172.50 0.50 +0.29 153.65
12.27
Paris maize 217.00 0.50 +0.23 197.25
10.01
Paris rape 460.25 -0.25 -0.05 421.50
9.19
CBOT wheat 671.50 -1.00 -0.15 671.25
0.04
CBOT corn 667.50 0.50 +0.07 654.75
1.95
CBOT soybeans 1378.75 3.25 +0.24 1207.75
14.16
Crude oil 106.26 1.15 +1.09 98.83
7.52
Euro/dlr 1.3170
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position.
Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Gus Trompiz and Nigel Hunt;
Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)