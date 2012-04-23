MADRID, April 23 European benchmark wheat prices were down on Monday due to the forthcoming expiry of the last old crop contract for the current season and a broad sell-off on financial markets fuelled by concerns over a recession across the region.

* By 1208 GMT, May milling wheat was off 0.6 percent at 215.25 euros a tonne ($286.20) on the Euronext market in Paris.

* The front-month contract fell earlier to 214.75 euros. Dealers located support at 214.75-215.75 euros.

* Euronext wheat futures volumes exchanged were light. Against actual deals - in which traders swap futures for cash positions - amounted to some 1,700 lots out of 4,000 in total.

* "We are in consolidation mode linked to technicals. There are few or no new fundamentals. Rain over the past has been fortnight has allayed (drought) fears," a Euronext trader said.

* "The market is going to become thinner and thinner and thus increasingly volatile as the expiry approaches for the last contract of the 2011 harvest in three weeks," added.

* On the export market, strong prices have undercut European wheat's competitiveness but feed wheat demand persisted in northern Europe, brokers said.

* The European Commission slightly raised its forecast on Monday for this year's European Union soft wheat crop yields, but trimmed its outlook for barley and rapeseed.

* Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought at least 50,000 tonnes of feed barley in a tender last week at between $290-295 a tonne, cost and freight, for shipment in June, traders said.

* Euronext rapeseed futures <0#COM:> on the other hand inched higher under support from strong U.S. soybean prices, the expected fall in the EU rapeseed harvest for the third year in a row that may not be offset by imports from Ukraine.

* Traders said they would closely watch Canada's first canola plantings estimates due on Tuesday.

SPAIN

* Spanish physical wheat remained in a lull as dealers continued to buy from hand to mouth while waiting to see how much relief recent rains would bring to the domestic crop after a long drought.

* Prompt feed wheat in top grains port Tarragona , a benchmark in import-needy Spain, was quoted at 230 euros/tonne, unchanged from Thursday.

* Dealers said they were far more concerned about escalating soy bean meal prices, quoted up to 375-382 euros/tonne from 376 on Thursday after a strong rally in Chicago.

* "The harsh reality of soya, and oilseeds in general, is making cereals take a back seat, or at least making their markets relatively calmer," a report from the Mercolleida agricultural exchange said.

* Industry sources say technical difficulties and lobbying by feed makers prevented Spain's government boycotting Argentine soy in reprisal for the South American government's seizure of Spanish-owned energy company YPF.

* Argentina is the world's third biggest exporter of soy bean meal, which is an essential source of protein in animal feed, and Spain is Europe's biggest pig feed producer.

GERMANY

* Germany's market remained well over Paris prices due to strong demand for feed wheat, which traded at a premium to bread wheat prices.

* Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 233 euros a tonne with buyers around 231 euros.

* In comparison, feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered down one euro at 239 euros a tonne, with bids around 237 euros.

* "The high demand for feed wheat is again the main focus of the German market," one German trader said.

* "The feed demand shows no signs of cooling down and German prices remain well over Paris, although at these high levels Germany is not likely to be competitive in export markets."

* Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have larger requirements than expected due to unexpectedly low cereals exports from the Black Sea region this winter.

* Standard new crop wheat for delivery in Hamburg in September was quoted way under old crop, offered for sale at 210 euros, with welcome rain helping to keep a lid on prices.

* "Good volumes of rain fell in north Germany over the weekend and this will have helped reduce worry about dryness damage," another trader said. "The forecasts this week are also more favourable."

* Prices as of 1210 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 215.25 -1.25 -0.58 195.25 10.24 London wheat 172.50 -3.80 -2.16 153.65 12.27 Paris maize 214.25 -0.25 -0.12 197.25 8.62 Paris rape 503.50 2.25 +0.45 421.50 19.45 CBOT wheat 616.25 0.50 +0.08 671.25 -8.19 CBOT corn 614.00 1.50 +0.24 654.75 -6.22 CBOT soybeans 1441.00 -5.75 -0.40 1207.75 19.31 Crude oil 102.77 -1.11 -1.07 98.83 3.99 Euro/dlr 1.31 -0.01 -0.63 1.30 1.41

* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

($1 = 0.7571 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Michael Hogan in hamburg and Valerie Parent in Paris; Editing by Anthony Barker)