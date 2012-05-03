(Updates prices, adds Italy)
AMSTERDAM, May 3 European milling wheat futures fell to a 2-week
low on Thursday, pressured by a dip on U.S. grains markets the previous day,
sharply lower crude oil prices and improved weather prospects in France, the
EU's largest wheat producer.
* More crop-friendly rain in France has helped ease stress caused by frost
and dryness earlier this year.
* May milling wheat, the last contract for the 2011 crop which
expires on May 10, was down 1.25 euros or 0.6 percent at 216.50 euros a tonne by
1537 GMT. New-crop November was down 2.00 euros or 1 percent at 199.75
euros. That was below a long-lasting price range of 200-203 euros, traders said.
* "It was about time. We are correcting with U.S. markets and crude oil,"
one Euronext trader said.
* Traders noted particularly high open interest on the May contract as the
storage certificates on the contract need to be handed by 1500 GMT.
* Chicago corn and wheat rose on Thursday, as grain markets took a breather
after suffering their biggest decline in more than three months in a selloff
sparked by prospects of bumper U.S. crops.
* The U.N.'s food agency on Thursday cut its 2012/13 outlook for world wheat
output to 675 million tonnes from an earlier forecast of 690 million tonnes last
year, citing output falls in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, China, Morocco and the
European Union.
* Rapeseed futures fell in the wake of U.S. soybean futures, with August
rapeseed down 3.50 euros or 0.7 percent at 480.50 euros.
GERMANY
* German feed wheat was again offered for sale at prices over bread-quality
wheat with strong demand from animal feed makers continuing.
* Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale
unchanged at 233 euros a tonne with buyers offering around 230 euros, once more
holding well over Paris prices.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale above milling wheat, unchanged
at 239 euros a tonne with buyers at around 237 euros.
* "Bread wheat is going for animal feed again," one trader said. "What is
the point of providing guarantees for protein content and other quality
measurements for milling wheat when you can just sell for feed wheat at higher
prices without quality problems."
* German new crop prices are well below old crop after rain in the past two
weeks helped relieve parched crops. Standard milling wheat for Hamburg delivery
in September was offered for sale at 208 euros a tonne with buyers at 207 euros.
* Dryer, warmer weather with mostly isolated showers is forecast for Germany
up to Friday with more widespread rain expected on Saturday to Monday.
* "North German crops look all right after the recent rain but there is
continued worry about the south," a trader said
ITALY
* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were unchanged on
the week in thin volumes at Bologna's grain bourse with bread wheat traded at
230-235 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, without delivery charges, the bourse
data showed.
* Higher grade soft wheat was flat at 242-247 euros a tonne, with traders
citing modest milling demand and thin supplies of national grain.
SPAIN
* Spain's physical wheat market was sluggish as dealers returned from a
four-day weekend and a five-day break in the capital, Madrid.
* "The wheat situation is tense, there is practically no old crop wheat
left, dealing is mainly in maize and soya is sky-high," a dealer said.
* Prompt feed wheat was quoted unchanged for about two weeks at 230-231
euros/tonne in leading grains port Tarragona.
* Agronomists said recent heavy rains would help salvage the harvest in
central and northern regions where a recent drought had little time to do much
damage, and encourage spring maize planting by replenishing reservoirs.
* Prices as of 1610 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 216.00 -1.75 -0.80 195.25 10.63
London wheat 174.50 0.25 +0.14 153.65 13.57
Paris maize 215.25 -0.25 -0.12 197.25 9.13
Paris rape 481.00 -3.00 -0.62 421.50 14.12
CBOT wheat 610.50 3.50 +0.58 671.25 -9.05
CBOT corn 646.50 4.25 +0.66 654.75 -1.26
CBOT soybeans 1468.00 -12.00 -0.81 1207.75 21.55
Crude oil 102.86 -2.36 -2.24 98.83 4.08
Euro/dlr 1.31 -0.02 -1.61 1.30 1.44
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting By Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Martin Roberts
in Madrid, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing
by William Hardy)