(Adds new comments, updates prices)

MILAN, May 4 European milling wheat for the new crop season fell sharply on Friday afternoon due to disappointing U.S. payroll data, a more than 3 percent drop in crude oil prices and improved crop conditions in top producer France.

* Benchmark November contract turned negative in afternoon trade, falling 1.76 percent to 195.25 euros ($260) per tonne by 1605 GMT, hitting a seven-week low after breaking the support level of 198.50 euros.

* "All U.S. indicators have turned negative with crude the main sell-off factor," one trader said of the main driving force on the market.

* May milling wheat, the last contract for the 2011 crop, however, gained 2.50 euros or 1.15 percent at 220.00 euros a tonne, helped by technical adjustments ahead of expiry on May 10.

* U.S. grain and soybean futures fell on Friday as weak U.S. payrolls data sparked broad-based selling.

* Recent weather conditions have improved the soft wheat crop outlook in France, traders said.

* Farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday an estimated 65 percent of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition by April 30, up three percentage points from a week earlier. This is 10 percentage points higher than the same week in 2011. Durum wheat development conditions improved, with 49 percent of the crop in good or excellent conditions, up three percentage points on last week.

* Water reserves in France rose across the country last month helped by rainfall 65 percent above the long-term average, the farm ministry said in a monthly weather report.

* France said late on Thursday it had obtained a green light from the European Commission to grant payments to farmers threatened by frost damage, because resowing could make it difficult for them to follow environmental rules.

* Euronext rapeseed prices fell sharply on Friday, in line with a 3 percent fall in oil prices. The 2012 benchmark contract November fell by 7.7 euros, down 1.58 percent to 466.25 euros, breaking a key support level of 470.00 euros and hitting a five-week low.

GERMANY

* German feed wheat was again offered for sale at prices over bread-quality wheat, continuing a pattern seen in recent weeks of strong demand from animal feed makers.

* Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered at 232 euros a tonne, once more holding well over Paris prices, but down 1 euro because of lack of buying interest.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered at 237 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 236 euros.

* "The pattern of strong feed wheat demand continues to drive the market, with bread-quality wheat sold for feed in some regions once more," one German trader said.

* Talk of imports of Romanian feed into Germany has not cooled feed wheat prices, traders said. Wheat demand from Poland was also supportive.

* German new crop prices are well below old crop after rain in the past two weeks helped relieve parched crops. Standard milling wheat for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for sale at 208 euros a tonne, with buyers at 207 euros.

* Recent rain has helped ease fears that German new crop wheat will suffer damage from the recent dry spell. Widespread rain is also forecast in much of Germany over the weekend.

* "We have experienced some good volumes of rain both in north and south Germany, which has done a lot to help wheat and other plants," one German analyst said. "I do not think we are currently facing any more loss of wheat area from dryness in addition to the losses caused by the cold winter weather."

ITALY

* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were little changed on the week in a balance between modest milling demand and thinning supplies of local grain. Traders expected prices to ease in the coming weeks on expectations of a new crop hitting the market.

*"We are getting close to harvesting. There was some concern about a drought, but recent rains have helped to improve the situation. There is a lot of very good wheat in the fields," one grain broker said.

* Bread quality wheat traded at about 240-242 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, including delivery charges, in line with last week's prices on major grain bourses in northern Italy, traders said.

* Prices as of 1607 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 220.00 2.50 +1.15 195.25 12.68 London wheat 173.00 -4.00 -2.26 153.65 12.59 Paris maize 213.25 -1.75 -0.81 197.25 8.11 Paris rape 472.25 -7.75 -1.61 421.50 12.04 CBOT wheat 594.00 -14.25 -2.34 671.25 -11.51 CBOT corn 654.50 3.75 +0.58 654.75 -0.04 CBOT soybeans 1462.00 -6.75 -0.46 1207.75 21.05 Crude oil 98.44 -4.10 -4.00 98.83 -0.39 Euro/dlr 1.31 -0.01 -0.42 1.30 1.08 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, editing by Jane Baird)