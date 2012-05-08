AMSTERDAM, May 8 European milling wheat futures rose on Tuesday in line with Chicago Board of Trade futures as a public holiday in France, the EU's major grains producer, kept many players away.

* By 1200 GMT, Paris-based new-crop milling wheat benchmark November was up three euros or 1.54 percent at 197.75 euros a tonne.

* "This price rise is due to higher Chicago futures," one trader in the Netherlands said. "We did not expect to see such a big price rise today. We thought prices would go up two euros or less."

* "The U.S. (corn) market is tight," said Nicholas Higgins, an analyst with Rabobank. "This is supporting prices throughout grains and oil seed sectors."

* U.S. corn futures rose on Tuesday, supported by worries over near-term inventories and rumoured Chinese demand, which helped overshadow stronger-than-expected data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on planting.

* November rapeseed contracts were up 3 euros or 0.65 percent at 465.25 euros a tonne on technical buying, traders said.

GERMANY

* German feed wheat was again offered for sale at prices above milling wheat, continuing a recent pattern of high feed prices because of strong demand from animal feed makers.

* Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 231 euros a tonne, once more holding well above Paris prices, with buyers at around 230 euros. Support came from the firmer Paris market.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered for sale above milling wheat, down one euro at 235 euros a tonne with buyers at around 234 euros.

* "The high demand for feed wheat is once more holding the market firm with milling wheat again sold for feed," one German trader said. "The wheat brought into north Europe from the Black Sea region in the past couple of weeks seems to have cooled demand moderately from the peak prices of 240 euros seen in South Oldenburg."

* "The arrival of the Black Sea supplies has shaken out some feed grain supplies which were being held back. But overall, demand for feed wheat continues and the Black Sea imports do not appear to have fully taken the pressure out of the market."

* Animal feed wheat prices have unusually risen above bread-quality wheat prices in parts of north Europe in recent weeks as feed makers scramble for extra supplies.

* German new crop prices remain below old crop after rain in past weeks helped relieve parched crops. Standard milling wheat for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for sale at 207 euros a tonne with buyers at 206 euros.

* After a wet weekend, warmer temperatures with showers and thunderstorms are forecast for much of Germany up to Friday.

* "People are starting to take a more relaxed view of the new crop as ground water supplies now look more positive," another trader said. * Prices as of 1225 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 218.00 1.25 +0.58 195.25 11.65 London wheat 0.00 -172.00 -100.00 153.65 -100.00 Paris maize 214.25 2.25 +1.06 197.25 8.62 Paris rape 471.00 3.75 +0.80 421.50 11.74 CBOT wheat 0.00 -606.25 -100.00 671.25 -100.00 CBOT corn 673.75 8.75 +1.32 654.75 2.90 CBOT soybeans 1464.00 0.50 +0.03 1207.75 21.22 Crude oil 96.95 -0.99 -1.01 98.83 -1.90 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting By Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by James Jukwey)