AMSTERDAM, May 24 Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> edged higher on Thursday, supported by concerns that dry weather in the Black Sea region could damage the crop and by a wider rise on global markets.

* "The situation in the Black Sea region, mainly in Russia, is indeed tightening the grain market with the spectre of lower rainfall in the coming days," French analyst Agritel said.

* "Traders remain very nervous in the face of the current volatility of grain and financial markets, which force them to set up adapted strategies," it added in a note.

* U.S. grains futures also rose on Thursday, shrugging off bearish global economic sentiment over fears of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which had triggered a broad sell-off in commodities.

* By 1113 GMT benchmark November on Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 0.6 percent higher at 213.25 euros a tonne, rebounding from a low of 209.50 euros on Wednesday but still far lower than the near-one year high of 218.50 euros scored on Monday.

* "The bulls sit with a wide open smile, reminiscing about the long hot summer of 2010, whilst bears put on their best poker face," analyst FCStone said. "Truth is, neither bull nor bear knows how the final crop will be."

* A spring drought in wheat-growing regions on the Black Sea has already reduced the outlook for this year's harvest but forecast rains could halt the damage in the coming days and weeks, a crucial period for crop development.

* The euro hit a 22-month low and safe-haven German bonds achieved record low yields, after data showed Europe's economic woes worsening as business confidence is undercut by talk of a Greek exit and slow progress in tackling the debt crisis.

* European shares, which recorded one of their worst days of the year on Wednesday, staged a modest recovery despite the signs that factory activity was deteriorating in major economies but sentiment was fragile.

GERMANY

* German prices retained a premium over Paris, helped by German feed wheat again holding at prices above bread-quality, with the market in a risk-off mode awaiting more news about the key Russian harvest weather, traders said.

* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 0.50 euro at 218.50 euros a tonne with buyers at around 216.50 euros. Old crop milling wheat for Hamburg delivery was thinly quoted but isolated prices around 220-222 euro a tonne were noted.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat, down one euro at 230 euros a tonne with buyers at around 228 euros.

* "People are watching the weather in Russia with the market waiting to see how much rain actually falls on the Russian grain belts," one German trader said. "In north Germany there has been trade in new crop at around 216 euros a tonne, old crop interest is hardly visible."

* Germany had mostly hot and dry weather this week and no significant rain is forecast up to Monday night.

* "With so much attention on Russian weather the market is forgetting that Germany and elsewhere in west Europe is pretty dry," another trader said. "If this continues for another week then there will be dryness concern in parts of Germany." * Prices as of 1130 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 213.25 0.50 +0.24 195.25 9.22 London wheat 0.00 -173.75 -100.00 153.65 -100.00 Paris maize 209.50 1.00 +0.48 197.25 6.21 Paris rape 463.50 3.75 +0.82 421.50 9.96 CBOT wheat 673.00 7.50 +1.13 671.25 0.26 CBOT corn 607.75 4.25 +0.70 654.75 -7.18 CBOT soybeans 1377.00 14.50 +1.06 1207.75 14.01 Crude oil 90.74 0.84 +0.93 98.83 -8.19 Euro/dlr 1.26 -0.08 -5.81 1.30 -2.89 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting By Sybille De La Hamaide in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Anthony Barker)