AMSTERDAM, June 19 European milling wheat prices rose on Tuesday in line with U.S. grains futures which firmed after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said drought had damaged the corn crop in key growing areas.

* "We are following Chicago. It is the weather that is dominating markets today, not financial elements which remain very fragile," said Michel Portier, head of grains consultancy Agritel.

* Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 2.00 euros or 1 percent at 209.50 euros a tonne by 1104 GMT as it continued to consolidate around 210 euros which has become a pivotal level for the contract.

* Portier noted that the contract had remained within a range of 203 to 215 euros for several weeks (since May 16).

* "There is no reason for that to change, unless there is an acceleration of the water deficit in the U.S.," Portier said.

* He expected fundamental elements to prevail over financial for around three weeks, the time to reach the U.S corn's flowering stage and the French harvest to kick off.

* In its weekly crop report on Monday, the USDA said U.S. corn and soy crops deteriorated last week. Hot and dry weather in the U.S. southeast and Delta crop growing regions led to the decline in crop ratings and further declines are likely this week as dryness continues in key producing states, analysts said.

GERMANY

* German prices were lifted by the rising Paris market, but in a risk-avoidance mode as more rain improves Germany's harvest outlook while concern grows about the crop in the Black Sea region.

* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up three euros at 216 euros a tonne with buyers at around 214 euros.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, up one euro at 230 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 229 euros.

* "There is still a risk-aversion mood in the market both because of deep concern about the euro zone crisis and because of uncertain harvest outlooks," one German trader said. "Rain in the last couple of weeks has provided considerable relief to most of German wheat plants but parts of east Germany are still suffering from dryness."

* "Market attention is also increasingly on the Black Sea weather, with more reports coming out about smaller crops because of dryness in Russia and Ukraine."

* Scattered showers are forecast for Germany up to Saturday, along with some rain in the most parched north eastern coastal area of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, an important wheat export region.

* "Crops in the west and south of Germany are now looking much better after the rain in the last two weeks but more is still needed in the east, especially Mecklenburg-Vorpommern," another trader said.

* The German Farm Cooperatives Association last week cut its forecast of the country's 2012 wheat harvest to 21.3 million tonnes, 6.2 percent down on the 22.7 million tonnes Germany harvested in 2011 following frost damage and a dry spring. * Prices at 1125 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 209.50 2.00 +0.96 195.25 7.30 London wheat 157.50 1.65 +1.06 153.65 2.51 Paris maize 190.50 2.25 +1.20 197.25 -3.42 Paris rape 466.75 4.25 +0.92 421.50 10.74 CBOT wheat 643.25 13.00 +2.06 671.25 -4.17 CBOT corn 548.00 11.00 +2.05 654.75 -16.30 CBOT soybeans 1400.00 29.75 +2.17 1207.75 15.92 Crude oil 83.52 0.25 +0.30 98.83 -15.49 Euro/dlr 1.26 0.01 +0.89 1.30 -2.56 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam)