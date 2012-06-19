(Updates prices)

AMSTERDAM, June 19 European milling wheat futures extended gains in afternoon trade on Tuesday to hit a three-week high as weather worries fuelled another surge in grain prices in Chicago.

* New-crop U.S. corn futures surged 4 percent, on top of a 5.5 percent jump on Monday, as U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data showed a decline in crop ratings intensified concerns about hot, dry weather in the U.S. Midwest.

* Fears about damage to U.S. corn and soybeans has allowed grain markets to rally this week even as wider markets have been erratic due to uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis and the health of the global economy.

* "We are following Chicago. It is the weather that is dominating markets today, not financial elements which remain very fragile," said Michel Portier, head of grains consultancy Agritel.

* Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 2.75 euros, or 1.33 percent, at 210.25 euros a tonne by 1524 GMT, off an earlier high of 212.50 euros, a level last touched on May 29.

* The contract had accelerated to breach resistance at 210 euros before moving back towards this level that has acted as a consolidation pivot for the contact this month.

* Midwest crop conditions also drove sharp gains for U.S. soybeans, triggering a similar rise for European rapeseed which hit the highest level in over a month as it was further fuelled by the breaking of a chart resistance level.

* August rapeseed in Paris was up 10.50 euros, or 2.27 percent, at 473.00 euros a tonne after earlier reaching 477.00 euros, its highest level since May 11.

* Grain operators are nervous about potential crop damage to U.S. corn and soybeans as the market is relying on a big harvest to boost low stocks. They were also watching the crop outlook in the Black Sea region, where observers were continuing to scale back forecasts due to dry, hot weather this spring.

* A leading Russian analyst lowered his forecast for this year's wheat crop in Russia to 50 million tonnes against 53 million previously, while the governor of the southern growing region of Krasnodar said the wheat crop there could fall more than 40 percent this year.

* In contrast, abundant spring rain has improved crop prospects in France, Europe's major grain exporter.

GERMANY

* German prices were lifted by the rising Paris market, but in a risk-avoidance mode as more rain improves Germany's harvest outlook while concern grows about the crop in the Black Sea region.

* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up four euros at 217 euros a tonne with buyers at around 215 euros.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, up three euros at 232 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 230 euros.

* "There is still a risk-aversion mood in the market both because of deep concern about the euro zone crisis and because of uncertain harvest outlooks," one German trader said. "Rain in the last couple of weeks has provided considerable relief to most of German wheat plants but parts of east Germany are still suffering from dryness."

* "Market attention is also increasingly on the Black Sea weather, with more reports coming out about smaller crops because of dryness in Russia and Ukraine."

* Scattered showers are forecast for Germany up to Saturday, along with some rain in the most parched north eastern coastal area of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, an important wheat export region.

* "Crops in the west and south of Germany are now looking much better after the rain in the last two weeks but more is still needed in the east, especially Mecklenburg-Vorpommern," another trader said.

* The German Farm Cooperatives Association last week cut its forecast of the country's 2012 wheat harvest to 21.3 million tonnes, 6.2 percent down on the 22.7 million tonnes Germany harvested in 2011 following frost damage and a dry spring. * Prices at 1555 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 210.25 2.75 +1.33 195.25 7.68 London wheat 158.00 2.15 +1.38 153.65 2.83 Paris maize 193.75 5.50 +2.92 197.25 -1.77 Paris rape 471.50 9.00 +1.95 421.50 11.86 CBOT wheat 646.50 16.25 +2.58 671.25 -3.69 CBOT corn 562.50 25.50 +4.75 654.75 -14.09 CBOT soybeans 1423.75 53.50 +3.90 1207.75 17.88 Crude oil 84.04 0.77 +0.92 98.83 -14.97 Euro/dlr 1.27 0.02 +1.40 1.30 -2.07 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)