HAMBURG, June 20 European wheat futures were little changed in thin trade on Wednesday as U.S. grains saw a lull after a spectacular surge earlier this week triggered by fears over crop weather in the U.S. Midwest.

* A hesitant mood across markets, as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer fresh monetary stimulus to help a faltering U.S. economy, also encouraged grain markets to consolidate, traders said.

* Europe's benchmark wheat, the November milling wheat contract on the Paris futures market was little changed, down a marginal 0.25 euros or 0.12 percent at 210.25 euros a tonne by 1049 GMT.

* In the previous session, the benchmark contract hit a three-week high at 212.50 euros, as hot, dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest fuelled a surge for corn and soybean prices.

* "We rallied due to Chicago which has entered a weather market phase," a futures dealer said. "We should consolidate today and possibly for the rest of the week before operators see on Monday what the weekend's (U.S.) weather was like."

* Wheat markets were also being supported by declining harvest prospects in major exporter Russia, which has also seen dry and hot weather in recent weeks.

* In the absence of fresh crop news, macro-economic factors could come back to the fore after being shrugged off by grain markets during the weather rally earlier this week.

* "If the Fed announces a stimulus package that could push the dollar down and boost grain markets," the dealer said.

* On oilseed markets, European rapeseed futures edged higher in step with U.S. soybeans.

* Paris November rapeseed was up 1.25 euro or 0.2 percent at 471.75 euros a tonne.

* Soybean futures added to hefty gains linked to declining crop ratings for U.S. soy., although traders said new-crop soy was facing strong resistance at the $14 a bushel threshold.

GERMANY

* German prices were little changed as the Paris market failed to provide new momentum, with belief Germany will have a smaller crop this summer helping to keep prices over Paris levels.

* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 217 euros a tonne with buyers at around 215 euros.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, up three euros at 232 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 230 euros.

* "We have restrained farmer selling supporting prices in some areas as a clearer picture of the harvest is awaited," one trader said. "Rain this week and in the previous two weeks has improved the harvest picture after a dry period but the crop is still likely to be down on the year."

* "Some dryness damage in eastern regions including Mecklenburg-Vorpommern looks irreversible despite more rain this week."

* The German Farm Cooperatives Association cut its forecast of the country's 2012 wheat harvest to 21.3 million tonnes, 6.2 percent down on the 22.7 million tonnes of Germany harvested in 2011 following frost damage and a dry spring.

* More rain is forecast for Germany up to the weekend. * Prices at 1049 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 210.00 -0.25 -0.12 195.25

7.55 London wheat 158.25 -0.25 -0.16 153.65

2.99 Paris maize 194.00 0.00 +0.00 197.25 -1.65 Paris rape 473.50 0.75 +0.16 421.50 12.34 CBOT wheat 648.75 -0.75 -0.12 671.25 -3.35 CBOT corn 563.25 -4.25 -0.75 654.75 -13.97 CBOT soybeans 1434.25 13.00 +0.91 1207.75 18.75 Crude oil 84.03 0.00 +0.00 98.83 -14.98 Euro/dlr 1.2692 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz; editing by James Jukwey)