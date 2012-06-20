HAMBURG, June 20 European wheat futures were
little changed in thin trade on Wednesday as U.S. grains saw a
lull after a spectacular surge earlier this week triggered by
fears over crop weather in the U.S. Midwest.
* A hesitant mood across markets, as investors waited to see
if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer fresh monetary stimulus
to help a faltering U.S. economy, also encouraged grain markets
to consolidate, traders said.
* Europe's benchmark wheat, the November milling wheat
contract on the Paris futures market was little changed,
down a marginal 0.25 euros or 0.12 percent at 210.25 euros a
tonne by 1049 GMT.
* In the previous session, the benchmark contract hit a
three-week high at 212.50 euros, as hot, dry conditions in the
U.S. Midwest fuelled a surge for corn and soybean prices.
* "We rallied due to Chicago which has entered a weather
market phase," a futures dealer said. "We should consolidate
today and possibly for the rest of the week before operators see
on Monday what the weekend's (U.S.) weather was like."
* Wheat markets were also being supported by declining
harvest prospects in major exporter Russia, which has also seen
dry and hot weather in recent weeks.
* In the absence of fresh crop news, macro-economic factors
could come back to the fore after being shrugged off by grain
markets during the weather rally earlier this week.
* "If the Fed announces a stimulus package that could push
the dollar down and boost grain markets," the dealer said.
* On oilseed markets, European rapeseed futures edged higher
in step with U.S. soybeans.
* Paris November rapeseed was up 1.25 euro or 0.2
percent at 471.75 euros a tonne.
* Soybean futures added to hefty gains linked to declining
crop ratings for U.S. soy., although traders said new-crop soy
was facing strong resistance at the $14 a bushel threshold.
GERMANY
* German prices were little changed as the Paris market
failed to provide new momentum, with belief Germany will have a
smaller crop this summer helping to keep prices over Paris
levels.
* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale unchanged at 217 euros a tonne with buyers
at around 215 euros.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted
over milling wheat, up three euros at 232 euros a tonne for
nearby delivery with buyers at around 230 euros.
* "We have restrained farmer selling supporting prices in
some areas as a clearer picture of the harvest is awaited," one
trader said. "Rain this week and in the previous two weeks has
improved the harvest picture after a dry period but the crop is
still likely to be down on the year."
* "Some dryness damage in eastern regions including
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern looks irreversible despite more rain this
week."
* The German Farm Cooperatives Association cut its forecast
of the country's 2012 wheat harvest to 21.3 million tonnes, 6.2
percent down on the 22.7 million tonnes of Germany harvested in
2011 following frost damage and a dry spring.
* More rain is forecast for Germany up to the weekend.
* Prices at 1049 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011
Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 210.00 -0.25 -0.12 195.25
7.55
London wheat 158.25 -0.25 -0.16 153.65
2.99
Paris maize 194.00 0.00 +0.00 197.25
-1.65
Paris rape 473.50 0.75 +0.16 421.50
12.34
CBOT wheat 648.75 -0.75 -0.12 671.25
-3.35
CBOT corn 563.25 -4.25 -0.75 654.75
-13.97
CBOT soybeans 1434.25 13.00 +0.91 1207.75
18.75
Crude oil 84.03 0.00 +0.00 98.83
-14.98
Euro/dlr 1.2692
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position.
Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz; editing by James
Jukwey)