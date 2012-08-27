(Adds pullback from peaks in late trade) HAMBURG, Aug 27 European wheat markets pulled back from early gains on Monday to trade little changed late in the session as Chicago grains and crude oil slipped from their highs, traders said. * Europe's benchmark wheat, the Paris November contract , was unchanged at 260.25 euros a tonne at 1618 GMT, moving in and out of positive territory in late trade. * Paris November wheat had risen to 263 euros earlier on Monday supported by a rise in U.S. soybeans to new contract highs after a key tour of experts by the Pro Farmer team concluded the drought damage to the U.S. soybean crop is worse than U.S. government forecasts. * But Chicago soybeans and wheat fell in early trading on Monday, crude oil also dropped and the dollar strengthened. * "I think the weakness in Paris is caused by the general fall in outside markets and commodities rather than a specific wheat market issue," said Rory Deverell of Intl FCStone Europe. * "Since the end of July French milling has been moving in a trading range between 254 and 268 euros so the move today is no major new development," a French trader said. "The Egyptian purchase of Russian wheat pressured U.S. wheat futures on Monday which is also pressuring Paris late in the day. * Despite fears drought damage may cut Black Sea export supplies, Egypt bought Russian and Romanian wheat in a snap purchase tender on Saturday. * "It could be viewed as bearish that Russian wheat was offered so extensively to Egypt in the tender on Saturday," another trader said. "But the other side of the coin is that Russian wheat export supplies could be sold out quickly, perhaps by the end of this year, if Russian export sales carry on at this speed." * Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who coordinates farm policy, will discuss prospects for the drought-hit grain harvest with Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov on Friday. * Russia's government has cut its 2012 grain crop forecast to 75 million tonnes, but sought to reassure markets that there would be no repeat of the decision in Aug. 2010 to ban grain exports due to a failed harvest that year. * "French wheat was offered in the Egyptian tender on Saturday at around $30 a tonne under U.S. wheat bids," a trader said. "This shows EU wheat will be next in line to fill export demand as Russian supplies sell out." GERMANY * German prices were catching up with falls in Paris late on Friday, with belief hardening that Germany has gathered a good harvest of satisfactory quality also a weakening factor. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 4 euros at 265 euros a tonne with buyers at around 264 euros. * "We are still holding about 5 euros over Paris," one dealer said. "The weekend weather was rainy and cool so the final stages of the wheat harvest are not quite finished but should be in the next couple of days." * "I think most people now believe Germany has managed to achieve a good harvest of satisfactory quality after a lot of worries about late rain damage." * Germany's own harvest outlook changed greatly after a burst of sunshine enabled very fast progress to be made after repeated rain had delayed the harvest start. * Germany will harvest 22.8 million tonnes of wheat this year, slightly up on the 2011 crop of 22.7 million tonnes, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International said on Thursday. * "The market remains well supported by the U.S. and Russian crop worries and the likelihood of more export demand being switched to Germany and France," a trader said. "There is also talk the British crop is not as good as reported." * "Several other small players such as Serbia and Croatia are also thought to have had poor crops which will take export supplies out of the international supply balance." * Prices at 1618 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 258.00 0.00 +0.00 195.25 32.14 Paris maize 254.75 -1.00 -0.39 197.25 29.15 Paris rape 517.00 -2.75 -0.53 421.50 22.66 CBOT wheat 863.00 -4.50 -0.52 671.25 28.57 CBOT corn 806.25 -2.25 -0.28 654.75 23.14 CBOT soybeans 1718.50 -13.00 -0.75 1207.75 42.29 Crude oil 94.91 -1.24 -1.29 98.83 -3.97 Euro/dlr 1.2514 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by William Hardy)