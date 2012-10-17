(Updates with afternoon trading)

PARIS Oct 17 European wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as a one-month high for the euro against the dollar offset the influence of a rise in U.S. prices.

* The euro's rise underlined a narrowing price gap between western European and other origins in export markets, even if French wheat was still seen as having a good chance of claiming at least part of the latest Algerian purchase.

* Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 0.75 euros or 0.29 percent at 256.75 euros a tonne by 1543 GMT.

* Paris futures remained at the low end of their longstanding consolidation channel, after hitting a two-month low on Monday, with the market still lacking technical or fundamental impetus to break into new territory.

* "The European market continues to trade in a 255-268 euro range because news flow is modest. However, it remains supported compared to U.S. prices because of healthy demand for European wheat," French grains consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole said.

* Algeria bought 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat for December shipment in a tender this week, traders said.

* South American origins were cited as the cheapest in the tender but uncertainty over the still-to-be-harvested crop there could allow French wheat to clinch another sale, they said.

* France, the European Union's top wheat exporter, has benefited from dwindling supply from drought-affected Black Sea producers like Russia, but easing U.S. prices and upcoming South American harvests are expected to increase export competition.

* The euro's latest rise, fuelled by credit rating agency Moody's decision to maintain Spain's investment-grade status, has reinforced this narrowing in export prices.

* Port data in France continued to show loadings of French barley following a wave of export demand triggered by a disappointing crop in Ukraine.

* A cargo of 50,000 tonnes of barley for Saudi Arabia was due to load at Rouen on Wednesday, along with another cargo for the same destination that would finish loading at Dunkirk, the data showed. (Reporting Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris; Editing by Anthony Barker)