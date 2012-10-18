(Updates with afternoon trading, adds weekly EU export data) PARIS, Oct 18 European wheat futures rose on Thursday as support from weather-driven gains in U.S. prices offset strength in the euro. * Paris futures also continued to find strong technical support at 255 euros ($330), the bottom end of a consolidation range that was tested earlier this week when the market hit a two-month low. * Benchmark November milling wheat was up 2.50 euros or 0.97 percent at 259.00 euros a tonne by 1550 GMT. * Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session as concerns returned about dry conditions in U.S. and Australian wheat belts. * "The market is refocusing a bit on fundamentals," a French futures dealer said. "There is quite a lot of concern about Australia." * French grains consultancy Offer & Demander Agricole said it expected the Australian crop to be 19.5 million tonnes, below the consensus of 21.4 million tonnes in a Reuters poll in early October and well below government's most recent estimate of 22.5 million. * "On the wheat side, attention remains focused on Australia, which saw some rainfall in the southern part of New South Wales. This could limit yield losses, but the rains need to last," it said in a note. * Weekly European Union data suggested export demand continued to be brisk, with the second-highest volume of wheat export licences this season. * However, the euro's strength this week has narrowed the price gap between western Europe and other origins in export markets, and this exchange rate movement has curbed Paris wheat futures. * The euro eased against the dollar on Thursday but stayed close to a one-month high struck a day earlier. * Analyst Strategies Grains cut its estimate of this year's British wheat crop, which pushed down its overall number for European Union wheat output. * Britain is on track to become a net wheat importer in the 2012/13 season, the first time in more than a decade, following a poor harvest this summer, with customs data showing imports far outstripped exports in August. * In maize, Strategies Grains' monthly supply-demand estimates also underlined tightening supply after drought in southeast Europe. * Its latest cut to the EU maize crop left output down 20 percent on last year's level, and this contributed to a hike in the analyst's forecast for EU maize imports this season to 10.9 million tonnes, up 2.7 million on last month. * In France, cash brokers said the EU's top maize producer could see a rare import shipment of Ukrainian maize, in an illustration of a current wave of shipments from the Black Sea producer towards the EU. * There was talk of a cargo of 20,000-25,000 tonnes of Ukrainian maize being booked for November for shipment to top animal-feed making region Brittany, the brokers said, citing attractive prices in Ukraine, rain delays to the French harvest and expectations of greater on-farm use of maize would reduce supply to the market. * This prospect of such a shipment was supported by the EU's weekly import data, which showed an unusually high volume of maize import licences had been requested in France at nearly 45,000 tonnes. * Prices as of 1550 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 259.00 2.50 +0.97 195.25 32.65 London wheat 201.00 2.60 +1.31 152.25 32.02 Paris maize 239.75 2.25 +0.95 196.75 21.86 Paris rape 478.00 5.50 +1.16 421.50 13.40 CBOT wheat 870.25 14.00 +1.64 652.75 33.32 CBOT corn 755.00 9.50 +1.27 646.60 16.76 CBOT soy 1538.50 29.25 +1.94 1198.50 28.37 Crude oil 91.60 -0.52 -0.56 98.83 -7.32 * Paris futures in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT futures in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7638 euros) (Reporting Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent; Editing by Anthony Barker and Jane Baird)