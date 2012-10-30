PARIS, Oct 29 Western European wheat prices were higher on Tuesday, tracking a slight bounce in U.S. grain futures and still supported by healthy export demand for European wheat, traders said. * But a lack of major news kept benchmark futures within their long-running consolidation zone. * On the Paris futures market, benchmark January milling wheat was up 0.75 euros or 0.28 percent at 265.00 euros a tonne by 1326 GMT but still shy of resistance between 267 and 270 euros. * Chicago wheat futures rose, helped by a bounce in corn and soybeans and favourable outside markets including a weaker dollar. * Activity was restrained to some extent by disruption in the United States as the giant storm Sandy hit land and kept U.S. stock markets closed for a second day. * "People are a bit hesitant in wheat. We're trading close to resistance levels," a futures dealer said. * "We've slipped back into a lethargic market after the flurry of excitement last week over Ukraine," he said, referring to Ukraine's announcement of a wheat export ban from mid-November. * European prices were continuing to find fundamental support from healthy export activity, as drought-affected Black Sea producers faded from export markets, and from rain delays to sowing in part of western Europe, traders said. * French port data continued to show a steady flow of cargoes towards Algeria, while Iranian interest in European wheat was providing an extra export outlet. GERMANY * Cash prices in Germany were supported by the positive export outlook, especially to Iran, coupled with the firm Paris market and low farmer selling, traders said. * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up three euros at 271 euros a tonne with buyers at around 269 euros. * "The good export outlook is underpinning with some pretty large sales apparently undertaken to Iran recently," one trader said. "Lack of selling is also supporting, buyers and sellers are far apart in price ideas." * Iran's state grains agency GTC has continued to discreetly build its wheat stocks, purchasing at least 50,000 tonnes of German wheat for November/December shipment, European traders said on Monday. * "There is belief that more than 50,000 tonnes has been sold," another trader said. "At least two large trading houses have apparently made multiple sales to Iran and are in the process of covering shipments from German and the Baltic." * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat, up 1 euro at 268 euros with buyers at around 266 euros. * Prices were supported by expectations of good feed wheat demand as grain supplies from the Black Sea region sell out after poor crops this summer. * Front-month prices at 1324 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 263.50 0.50 +0.19 195.25 34.96 Paris maize 248.50 0.00 +0.00 196.75 26.30 Paris rape 472.00 -3.50 -0.74 421.50 11.98 CBOT wheat 864.25 6.25 +0.73 652.75 32.40 CBOT corn 741.25 4.25 +0.58 646.60 14.64 CBOT soy 1534.25 7.00 +0.46 1198.50 28.01 Crude oil 85.76 0.22 +0.26 98.83 -13.22 *Paris futures in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT futures in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by William Hardy)