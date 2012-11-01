(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 European wheat futures edged higher on Thursday in subdued trade as offices in France, Italy and Spain were closed for All Saints Day. * Paris futures hovered below technical resistance, supported by recent offtake on the physical market. * "The cash markets continue to be active in maize and wheat," said a European trader. "There's not a lot for sale from January forward and cash prices aren't going down." * Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose for a second day on worries about global crop weather, while corn was up for a third straight session on technical buying * Benchmark January milling wheat on the Paris futures market traded up 2 euros or 0.75 percent at 268.50 euros ($350) a tonne. * "There is resistance on January and March at 270 euros, if we break above that, it will be very bullish. After that, technically, the next resistance is at 300," said a Paris-based broker. * "The market increased on French, Russian and Romanian wheat winning the GASC tender," the broker added. * Egypt's state wheat buyer GASC bought 300,000 tonnes of Romanian, Russian and French wheat for shipment Dec. 21-31, the main government wheat buyer said on Wednesday. [ID: nL5E8LVD4K] * Dealers said that they were surprised at the quantity of wheat bought entirely for Dec. 21-31 shipment, after the original tender had asked for bids over two separate shipment periods including Jan. 1-10. * "They clearly want to make sure they're well covered," said Wayne Bacon, president of grain trader Hammersmith Marketing. * SovEcon agricultural analysts cut their forecast for Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 37.5 million tonnes from a previous 38 million tonnes to reflect weak harvest campaign data, SovEcon's chief executive said on Thursday. GERMANY * German prices were supported by the positive export outlook but with the public holiday in south German states and a series of other European countries restraining business and making prices sometimes difficult to assess. * "Market participation is so thin that even small buy and sell orders can cause prices to swing around today," one trader said. * Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 3 euros at 274 euros a tonne with buyers at around 272 euros. * "The overall export prospects look good with a large EU sale made to Egypt on Wednesday and hopes for more sales to countries like Iran in the coming months as Russia and Ukraine pull out of export markets," another trader said. * Iran's state grains agency GTC has continued to discreetly build its wheat stocks, purchasing at least 50,000 tonnes of German wheat for November/December shipment, European traders said on Monday. * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale up 1 euro at 271 euros with buyers at around 269 euros * "There is talk that no Black Sea wheat at all was offered in the Israeli tender on Wednesday which could illustrate the increasingly tight feed grains market," the second trader said. POLAND * Polish wheat and corn prices have firmed in the last week partly due to strong export demand. * Export milling wheat prices rose by 20 to 30 zloty a tonne (5-7 euros) to 1,015 - 1,020 zloty a tonne (246 - 247 euros) delivered to Baltic Sea ports. * "Some pretty large vessels are loading and exporters have been paying a premium to get quantities they still require," one Polish trader said. "The millers are still unwilling to match the export prices and domestic milling prices are lower at around 960-980 zloty (232 - 237 euro) a tonne delivered to mills." * "Feed wheat prices rose also but not so sharply due to the good availability of corn from the new crop." * Feed wheat was quoted close to milling wheat at 930-960 zloty a tonne (225-232 euros) delivered to feed works. * Corn prices rose by 20-30 zloty (5-7 euros) to 920 zloty a tonne (223 euros) delivered port silo despite expectations of a large crop in Poland because of brisk export demand. For wet corn, 600 zloty (145 euros) was paid delivered silo, a trader in Warsaw said. * Prices as of 1641 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 267.75 2.50 +0.94 195.25 37.13 London wheat 213.00 2.50 +1.19 153.65 38.63 Paris maize 248.25 0.50 +0.20 197.25 25.86 Paris rape 484.50 1.00 +0.21 421.50 14.95 CBOT wheat 873.50 9.00 +1.04 671.25 30.13 CBOT corn 759.75 4.00 +0.53 654.75 16.04 CBOT soybeans 1563.75 16.75 +1.08 1207.75 29.48 Crude oil 87.06 0.82 +0.95 98.83 -11.91 Euro/dlr 1.29 -0.04 -3.12 1.30 -0.12 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London, Micehael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by William Hardy)